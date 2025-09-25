Barcelona midfielder Gavi is expected to miss the next five months with injury, and the LaLiga giants have a plan to raid Manchester United for his replacement, which TEAMtalk sees as perfect for him.

Barca are flying high in LaLiga, with four wins and a draw from their five games so far. They have missed Gavi for most of the season so far, and after knee surgery, they’ll miss him for a lot longer.

Indeed, the midfielder is expected be sidelined for up to five months after his surgery.

According to Fichajes, this has forced Barca’s directors to act quickly, and among their reinforcement options is United man Kobbie Mainoo.

He’s said to be a strong candidate, given he is a young player (20) with room for growth. The report suggests he’s a viable target given his lack of minutes under Ruben Amorim this season.

Indeed, he’s played just 166 minutes, and asked to be loaned out in the summer, but Amorim wanted to keep him.

But Barca are planning for a loan with an option to buy Mainoo, presumably in January given Gavi will be back not long after.

Having grown the Spaniard into an elite talent now he’s 21, Barca are said to be looking to do the same with United man Mainoo.

Barca route could be perfect for Mainoo

Mainoo is yet to start a game for United this season other than the shock League Cup loss to League Two club Grimsby.

Now one of the world’s biggest clubs are courting him – if Fichajes are to believed, which mostly, they are not.

In any case, the 20-year-old could have a perfect opportunity there if they did want him. Barca are known for developing young talents, like Gavi, Pedri and Lamine Yamal, and turning them into superstars.

With no Gavi for competition for a while, Mainoo could well be given a fair crack in Barca’s midfield.

What’s more, he’d only be on loan initially – which is what he wanted from United at the end of the summer. If he does well, there’s an option to buy him, and in that case, Barca would have given him a lot and he’d surely be open to the transfer route.

And if he didn’t do enough for Barca to sign him permanently, Mainoo could return to United, where he’s been working hard to regain his place in Amorim’s midfield. There seems to be little downside to the loan.

Man Utd round-up: Maguire deal coming

United are reportedly expected to discuss a contract renewal for Harry Maguire, whose current deal is up at the end of the season.

It’s believed his salary could be dropped if he’s to remain beyond his current contract.

Meanwhile, United could have a chance at landing Conor Gallagher, as their midfield target is most likely to move back to the Premier League if Atletico Madrid let him go, per TEAMtalk sources.

And, though they have the option of renewing his contract for another year, United could reportedly cut ties with Jadon Sancho at the end of the season.

