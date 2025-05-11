Barcelona are reportedly planning to sign a Manchester United flop who is reviving his career away from Old Trafford, as he fits their summer spending strategy.

United have had a relatively poor season by almost all accounts. The Europa League, which they are in the final of, is the only way something positive will come of the season, given the Red Devils are 15th in the Premier League and have not challenged for any other silverware.

Some United players have managed to escape the club and have found success, though. The most notable is Antony, who has eight goals and five assists in less than half a season on loan with Real Betis, and will play in the UEFA Conference League final.

His resurgence away from Old Trafford has piqued the interest of top clubs like Juventus and Atletico Madrid. Another European giant in the form of Barcelona is now tracking Antony, according to El Nacional.

They state the name of the Brazilian winger is ‘underlined’ given he represents the potential to strengthen a key position without ‘compromising the club’s financial situation’.

The report states he’s a perfect fit in terms of what Hansi Flick wants from an attacker, and could provide direct competition for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Barca, knowing that they can’t afford to spend a lot given their financial situation remains a poor one, could look to sign Antony on loan with an option to buy him.

Man Utd set enticing Antony price

Per recent reports, Antony’s signing could be an achievable one even in the poor financial position Barca find themselves in.

It’s been stated that United will accept bids between £20-30million for him.

It’s suggested that Betis will struggle to afford the fee that United have set, and El Nacional reinforces that the winger would be a ‘difficult luxury to afford’.

Whether Barca can overcome the challenge remains to be seen, but they see Antony as a ‘low-risk move with great potential’.

