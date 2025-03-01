Barcelona are plotting a summer move for Manchester United striker Alejandro Garnacho, who once again finds himself at the centre of controversy.

The 20-year-old suffered as a result of Patrick Dorgu’s red card against Ipswich Town on Wednesday, as Ruben Amorim replaced him with Noussair Mazraoui following the dismissal.

Garnacho walked straight down the tunnel after the substitution and posted an image of himself looking disappointed on social media – prompting backlash from United supporters.

“I am going to talk with Garnacho about that [his reaction and comparisons with Marcus Rashford’s situation],” Amorim said after the game. “I will talk about that if you want in the next press conference.”

The winger has been linked with moves away from Old Trafford for the past few months and according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are ‘admirers’ of his and are plotting a ‘bombshell’ summer move.

The report claims they are ‘considering Garnacho as an interesting addition to their squad.’ A move to Barcelona would go against Garnacho’s dream to play for Real Madrid in the future, however.

The report adds that Garnacho’s future at Old Trafford ‘has been put in doubt due to certain episodes that have not completely convinced the technical management.’

Barcelona need to sell to fund Garnacho move

Man Utd have big plans for the summer transfer window but they are not in a strong financial position and need to be careful with regards to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules).

Several player sales may be required before they can bring in any major incomings. Any sale of Garnacho would go down as pure profit on the account books, as he is a Red Devils academy graduate.

Man Utd were willing to part ways with Garnacho for the right price in January, when Chelsea considered a move for the youngster.

Amorim’s side are understood to value Garnacho at around £70m, which poses a problem for Barcelona.

The Catalans are also in a poor financial state and would require players to be sold before they can splash huge sums on new players.

That’s why, as TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti reported, they’re desperately trying to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong, among others.

If Barca are able to get some big earners like De Jong off the books, Garnacho could be a player they look to sign in the summer.

Man Utd round-up: Victor Osimhen blow, Florian Wirtz eyed

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly ‘leapfrogged’ Man Utd in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who will NOT continue at Galatasaray after his loan.

Man Utd are big admirers of Osimhen, but a number of clubs are considering triggering his €75m (£62m, $78.6m) release clause, including the Gunners.

A switch to Arsenal is said to be a serious option for Osimhen, who is interested in testing himself in the Premier League.

In other news, reports in Spain have named Man Utd as serious suitors for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz – but he won’t come cheap.

Leverkusen value the 21-year-old at around €140m (£115m, $145m), making things difficult for all his suitors.

Along with the Red Devils, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and PSG are said to be interested in Wirtz.

