Barcelona could succeed at the second time of asking, with a winter window raid on Manchester United now ‘within reach’ amid concerns about Mauricio Pochettino.

Man Utd are still to win under Pochettino, though they did at least secure a point when drawing 2-2 with Sporting CP on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils boss shuffled his pack at the back, with Noussair Mazraoui and Harry Maguire named in the starting eleven in place of Diogo Dalot and Matthijs De Ligt.

Again, there was no place in the eleven for 20-year-old Ayden Heaven, nor were there any minutes off the bench for the youngster.

On Tuesday, the BBC broke news of Heaven seeking to leave Man Utd in the upcoming winter window.

Game-time concerns were cited, and per the report, Heaven believes his lack of opportunities will only worsen now Pochettino has arrived.

With United engulfed in a relegation dogfight in the Premier League, Heaven believes Pochettino will favour more experienced players, even if they’re underperformers like Lisandro Martinez and Dalot.

Heaven would prefer to leave on loan, thus ensuring he still has a future at Man Utd. However, he is open to leaving outright if the right opportunity arises.

The BBC cited Fulham and Barcelona as two clubs who previously showed interest in signing Heaven when originally leaving Arsenal to join Man Utd at the beginning of 2025.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, recently claimed Barcelona are exploring the market for a new centre-back in January.

He explained: “Deco (Barcelona’s sporting director) is not closing the door to a centre-back signing in the January transfer window. He’s not ruling out that possibility at all for Barcelona.

“Why? Because if there is the right name and the right opportunity, Barcelona intend to explore the January transfer window.”

Why Ayden Heaven is perfect for Barcelona

And per the latest from Spanish outlet Sport, Heaven represent the perfect option for Barcelona who are once again giving consideration to signing the left-footer.

After declaring Heaven’s exit wish has moved a deal ‘within reach’, the report explained why Heaven is well suited to Hansi Flick’s side right now.

They stated: ‘Heaven possesses several of the characteristics Barça is looking for to strengthen its defence.

‘He is a young, left-footed centre-back with the ability to play the ball out from the back, good physical attributes, and significant room for growth.

‘His versatility is another of his strengths, as he can also play as a left-back and even in midfield.’

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Interestingly, one of the centre-backs Man Utd are weighing up making a move for is Fulham’s Calvin Bassey. Of course, Fulham are one of the sides who previously made overtures towards Heaven.

There could, in theory, be scope for Heaven and Bassey to trade places in January if the Barcelona route closes.