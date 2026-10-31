Barcelona reach decision on selling Fermin Lopez to Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has delivered a definitive update on the future of Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez after Manchester United launched an enquiry into his potential signing.

Man Utd may soon require a new string-puller in the No 10 position if Bruno Fernandes’ drop-off this season is the beginning of a terminal decline.

United must carefully weigh up whether to give Fernandes a new contract. He’s now 32 years of age, among the highest earners at the club, and out of contract at season’s end, though there is an option to extend by 12 months.

If Man Utd do decide it’s time to part ways, recent reporting from Matteo Morreto claimed United could replace the Portuguese with Fermin Lopez.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season, notching five goals and four assists from the No 10 position so far.

Morreto is widely regarded as being a very reliable reporter, and stated: “There’s a Premier League club, Manchester United, that has a lot of things to sort out and is looking for a midfielder with the characteristics of [Atletico Madrid star Pablo] Barrios and Fermin.

“They’ve enquired about both of them, there’s no negotiation, just an enquiry.”

A separate report from CaughtOffside stated Barcelona would seek €100m / £84m before giving the green light to a sale.

Fabrizio Romano shuts down Fermin Lopez to Man Utd stories

But according to a fresh update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Fermin’s future only lays in one place.

Speaking in a video posted on X, Romano said: “Despite reports over the recent days, Fermin Lopez is absolutely untouchable for Barcelona.

“So all the stories regarding potential Premier League switch for Fermin Lopez are being played down by Barca and also those close to the player.

“Fermin is very happy at Barcelona. He signed a new deal at the club a few months ago. He’s a completely crucial player for Barcelona so it’s not about the money.

“Fermin Lopez is considered by Barca and especially the director Deco as a crucial player for present and future.

“Fermin is also very happy at Barcelona, so the connection is fantastic. There is no change or Premier League switch planned.

“So everything is under control, Fermin Lopez is 100 percent staying at Barcelona.”

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In the more immediate future, Man Utd’s primary aim in the upcoming winter window is to sign a new striker.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been targeted, though he’s expected to pen fresh terms at Leeds. Instead, a different 29-year-old Premier League striker could rock up at Old Trafford with a move on the player side already approved…

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