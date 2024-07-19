Barcelona are rumoured to be going all out to sign attacker Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig and are willing to sell a key player to ensure that the deal can be done.

Gerard Romero of Jijantes FC has claimed that Barcelona are prepared to sell an important player to fund the move for Olmo.

Olmo appears likely to leave Leipzig this summer after enjoying something of a breakout with Spain after the injury to Pedri saw him promoted to being a regular starter.

However, with Olmo under contract to the Bundesliga club until 2027 any suitors will need to meet their asking price for the 25-year-old Spain star.

Leipzig are hoping to keep hold of the versatile attacking player but would let him go for no less than €60m (£50.5m).

Barcelona’s chase of Nico Williams is also a top priority for the club and getting both Euro 2024 stars to sign in one window will not come cheap.

Romero asserts that the name he learned Barcelona are willing to sell was a shocking one to him and he questioned whether the signing of Olmo would be worth the cost.

On a Twitch stream, Romero said: “I’m not going to say a name, but today there were two representatives who gave me the name of a Barça player who could be put on the market in the event of Dani Olmo’s arrival, and I didn’t expect this name. Are we really ready for the arrival of Dani Olmo and the departure of someone important? It would worry me.”

It has been widely reported that Barcelona are trying to move on the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong but Romero suggests that club would sell someone considered untouchable. His comments encourage speculation with some suggesting that the name could be someone as important as Pedri or Ilkay Gundogan.

Barcelona willing to gamble on Olmo

Olmo does look like a good fit for Barcelona but the club would need to sell someone who could command a significant sum in order to get the deal done.

He came up through the youth structures at Barcelona but left for Dinamo Zagreb before he could make a first team breakthrough.

Barcelona might have the decision taken out of their hands though, with Manchester United ready to meet Leipzig’s valuation of Olmo according to reports.

Still the suggestion that Barcelona are willing to take risks in the transfer market suggest they are not confident in their squad’s ability to challenge Real Madrid next term.