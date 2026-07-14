Man Utd can snap up Barcelona talent in bargain deal as Man City transfer scrap ignites for Lille star

Barcelona have reportedly set their price tag for an impressive Manchester United midfield target who was frustrated with his game time last season, while INEOS are facing a battle with Manchester City to land another summer target.

The Red Devils have made Michael Carrick’s engine room the main focus of their attention so far this summer, with deals worth a combined £85million secured for Andrey Santos and Touri Tielemans over the past 24 hours.

However, it appears they are not done there, and Man Utd have now learned the price it will take to lure a top Barca talent to Old Trafford.

Barcelona set Casado asking price

A fresh report has revealed that Barcelona have made known their demands to part with midfield starlet Marc Casadó this summer.

As our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed in early June, United were in the mix for the 22-year-old midfielder – who at that point looked set to join Monaco.

However, the French outfit decided to back out of a proposed deal as they did not want to get involved in a bidding war.

That has left the door open to other suitors, including United, and now it’s reported that the Blaugrana are willing to come to the negotiation table for an offer exceeding €30m (£25.6m / $34m).

Casadó is expected to move on this summer after falling down Hansi Flick’s midfield pecking order, with the Spain international accepting the fact that his future now lies away from the Camp Nou.

The midfielder made just 15 starts across all competitions last season, with Barca sporting director Deco now charged with finding a suitable landing spot for Casadó.

Indeed, Barca are looking to cash in on Casadó is order to generate funds for the attacking third if Flick’s side, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that ‘given his youth and the fact that he’s a product of La Masia, Barça believe they can get between 30 and 40 million euros. At least that’s the initial asking price.’

That sort of fee would be easily attainable for United, although it remains to be seen whether they pursue other targets instead – with a plethora of midfielders still being tipped to head to Old Trafford, despite the captures of Santos and Tielemans.

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Man Utd in transfer scrap with City for World Cup talent

Manchester United are reportedly facing a transfer scrap with bitter rivals Manchester City in the race to sign top Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher first reported United’s interest in the Lille star back in December, with Old Trafford transfer chiefs viewing the 18-year-old as a long-term successor to Casemiro in the heart of their midfield.

That interest has never really gone away, despite the club switching their interest to Atalanta’s Ederson, before ultimately deciding to back away from a deal for the Brazilian.

Michael Carrick’s midfield is set to have a whole new look to it next season, though, with Andrey Santos signing from Chelsea and United also agreeing to pay Youri Tielemans’ release clause from Aston Villa.

However, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs claims the Red Devils are still in the market for a third midfield signing and have been in ‘talks’ over a potential swoop for Bouaddi, with Lille looking for €100million (£85.2m, $114m) for the teenager, who impressed during Morocco’s run to the World Cup last eight.

Jacobs posted on X at on July 14: “Lille seeking €100m for Ayyoub Bouaddi, as previously revealed.

“Number would drop for suitors prepared to keep Bouaddi at Lille for a further year.

“Manchester City a leading contender, as reported last month. Arsenal and Manchester United have also been in talks.”

That City interest could be what keeps Bouaddi from moving to Old Trafford, though, with Etihad chiefs determined to sign the teenager and make him an important player in new manager Enzo Maresca’s team, despite their recent addition of England star Elliot Anderson.

Indeed, The Athletic has reported that Man City are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Bouaddi, who will soon make a decision on his future.

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