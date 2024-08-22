Barcelona spy dazzling double Man Utd raid for £130m pair after Hansi Flick request

Jadon Sancho is on the radar of Barcelona this summer

Barcelona are interested in signing Jadon Sancho and a second forward from Manchester United in what would be a monumental double swoop, according to reports.

Man Utd have had an eventful summer transfer window as the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth work hard to revamp Erik ten Hag’s squad. Players such as Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek have left Old Trafford after being deemed surplus to requirements.

Those departures have made room in the squad for Man Utd to bring in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Manuel Ugarte is next on Man Utd’s wanted list, with the Red Devils on the verge of striking an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the midfielder.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have made Dani Olmo their first big signing of the transfer window. The likes of Marc Guiu, Julian Araujo and Chadi Riad have been sold to free up extra funds.

The Blaugrana were desperate to strengthen their wide ranks by landing Nico Williams, but he has instead opted to remain at Athletic Bilbao.

Missing out on Williams has forced Barca to pursue other top wingers such as Rafael Leao, though the AC Milan star will be too expensive.

According to fresh reports emerging from Spain, Barca are aiming to make a huge statement in the transfer market by capturing two Man Utd forwards.

Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona in for two stars

As featured in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk, Barca are plotting a move for Jadon Sancho, who could still leave Old Trafford even after making up with Ten Hag.

Speculation surrounding the winger is ramping up, with Barca competing with other major clubs such as Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea for him.

Man Utd have given Sancho a €60m (£51m) price tag as they do not want to take a huge financial hit on the Englishman after originally paying £73m for him.

Sancho is not the only Man Utd attacker Barca are looking at, as club chiefs at the Nou Camp are also weighing up a shock move for Marcus Rashford.

It is claimed that Barca manager Hansi Flick has ‘requested’ the signing of Rashford, having admired the 26-year-old winger for some time.

Flick believes that he can get the best out of Rashford and help him score 20-plus goals per season once again. Should such a move reach completion, then Rashford would replace Ferran Torres in the Barcelona side.

Even though the England star endured a frustrating 2023-24 campaign, Man Utd will want more than the price they have given Sancho before selling him.

As Rashford is a local star and a graduate of the Man Utd academy, Ratcliffe has given him a big price tag of £80m.

It remains to be seen whether Barca have the finances to land both Sancho and Rashford, but it is clear that they want to show off their pulling power with at least one massive signing before the transfer deadline.

Ahead of Man Utd’s trip to Brighton on Saturday, Ten Hag was asked about the Sancho exit rumours, and whether the 24-year-old will start most games. He replied: “We will see. We have a squad, I hope we will have a squad with double positioning and when we go into the season after September 1, that means you can’t select all the players but you need them all throughout the season.

“We have to manage it, the attitude of the players is very important, sometimes they will be disappointed they have to deal with it, you win as a squad. The prizes are decided next May and until then we need all the players in the squad and highly motivated, that is not an expectation, that is a demand on the squad.”

