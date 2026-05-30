Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United

Barcelona have hatched what’s being described as a ‘cunning’ plan to ‘force’ Manchester United into accepting a shock bid for Marcus Rashford, according to a report.

Barcelona are making big moves this summer, though unfortunately for Man Utd, they’re doing everything under the sun except trigger Marcus Rashford’s option to buy.

The 28-year-old shone during a season-long loan in Catalonia and personal terms with the LaLiga giant are already sealed.

Rashford has made it crystal clear both in private and public that he wants to re-join Barcelona this summer.

That suits manager Hansi Flick down to the ground, with the German already instructing decision-makers at the club like sporting director Deco to get a deal done.

However, with Barcelona signing Anthony Gordon for £75m (add-ons included) and planning an improved bid for Julian Alvarez after their opening offer of €100m was laughed off by Atletico Madrid, Man Utd chiefs might be forgiven for wondering if Barcelona have forgotten about Rashford.

They haven’t, of course, but what their moves for Gordon and Alvarez means in reality is there’s now virtually zero chance Barca trigger the €30m / £26m option.

A second loan has been theorised, as has a permanent offer for a lower sum, or a €30m / £26m move with much friendlier payment terms as far as Barcelona are concerned.

And according to the latest from The Daily Mail, Barcelona have devised a ‘cunning plan’ to force Man Utd into accepting a cut-price bid for Rashford.

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Barcelona’s ‘cunning’ plan to sign Marcus Rashford

It’s claimed Barcelona intend to go back in for Rashford in the latter stages of the summer window, at which point LaLiga will have informed the club the financial restrictions they have been working under in the transfer market have been fully lifted.

As such, the Spanish side will be able to sign Rashford to a permanent deal even if landing both Gordon and Alvarez, though they’ve still no intention of paying full price, and instead plan to offer a little more than £13m.

The Mail declared Barcelona are: ‘planning to bid just over half [the £26m option] in the hope that Manchester United’s desire to get Rashford’s £325,000 salary off their wage bill – with the player still under contract at Old Trafford until 2028 – will force them to accept.

‘If United hold out for the full price then Rashford will not start next season as a Barcelona player.’

If the Barcelona deal crumbles, Aston Villa could emerge as a viable alternative. Unai Emery is a big admirer of Rashford who he took on loan in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, a move to Villa Park would require Rashford to abandon his dream of re-joining Barcelona.

And as the Mail are stating, Barca intend to string this saga out throughout the summer window in the hopes Man Utd will eventually cave, meaning Rashford isn’t likely to give up on the Barcelona move any time soon.

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