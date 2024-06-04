Deco will not be able to bring Man Utd star and countryman Bruno Fernandes to Barcelona

Manchester United have zero plans to negotiate the sale of Bruno Fernandes this summer and only an impossible-to-resist offer will see him depart this summer, with their stance officially ending the prospects of Barcelona doing a deal, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils are planning ahead for what is likely to be their single most important transfer window for some time as Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets to work on assembling what he hopes will be an even more competitive Manchester United next season. The 2023/24 season was largely one of mass disappointment for United, though they did salvage what had looked a throughly-despressing season by upsetting the formbook to win the FA Cup final and deny Manchester City what would have been back-to-back doubles.

That trophy also meant United have won two trophies in two years with under-fire coach Erik ten Hag at the helm – potentially leaving Ratcliffe with a tougher than ever decision to make on the Dutchman’s future.

Whether he remains at the helm or not, there is one thing that can be said with certainty and that is that decisions on the club’s transfers both in and out of Old Trafford will be taken away from the manager’s hands, regardless of whom they turn out to be.

And after the disappointments of the 2023/24 campaign, Ratcliffe has seemingly let it be known that he is open to offers for the majority of his squad, with only bring young trio Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund considered ‘off limits’.

Such statements have seen some of their bigger names – notably Marcus Rashford and Fernandes – linked with high-profile moves away from Old Trafford this summer as a result.

Man Utd make clear stance on Bruno Fernandes sale

PSG have been on the trail of Rashford after bidding farewell to Kylian Mbappe, who has joined European champions Real Madrid as a free agent, while Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among those tipped to have an interest in Fernandes.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that United are fully intent on continuing with Fernandes among their ranks next season and have ‘no intention’ of listening to offers for their captain.

The 29-year-old remains hugely-popular with supporters and is seen as one of the club’s most-influential stars in the dressing room, while his recent pledge to the player is not indicative of someone who is looking to move on.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world,” said the Portuguese. “I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club.”

To that end, Ratcliffe knows that he would be foolish to cash in on the player this summer and fully intends to harness that at Old Trafford next season.

Furthermore, Fernandes was the Premier League’s best chance creator with 113 created over the course of the 2023/24 season; it’s that sort of creativity that Ratcliffe wants to build his side around.

Barcelona transfer plan goes up in smoke

Speculation on his future though has prompted transfer expert Fabrizio Romano to pass comment and he has revealed that talks have been held between Fernandes’ agent and some big-name European suitors.

“There’s been a lot written again about the future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with the Portuguese press claiming that there have been some contacts with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and that approaches could come soon,” began Romano.

“There will inevitably be a lot written about this, so I wanted to clarify my current understanding of the situation here.

“The reality is that Fernandes’ agent Miguel Pinho has met with some European top clubs last week. Contacts took place, but the player remains focused on Man United and his exit is not something decided at this point.

“It will also depend on Man United’s new project, what happens with the manager, what they will ‘present’ to Bruno in new meeting.

“It’s a stand-by moment between Fernandes and Man United, waiting to make final decision with a new contract for the player also being a possibility in case he decides to stay.”

However, we understand the United stance on Fernandes remains very much ‘not for sale’.

Of course, an almighty offer from Saudi Arabia – mooted in the press on Monday – could yet provoke a change of heart and few clubs the world over, including United, would be able to reject an offer worth £128m if it were forthcoming for a player due to turn 30 in September.

As a result, and with €60m now considered not enough to convince United to sell, their stance has killed off Barcelona’s faint hopes of a deal.

Their sporting director Deco is a huge admirer of his countryman and would have loved to bring him to Camp Nou if at all possible.

However, United’s stance on the sale all but ends that hope, while Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto has also confirmed Barcelona’s tight finances will mean they will not pursue the potential deal this summer.