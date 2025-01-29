Barcelona actively pushing Man Utd target out, as team-mate ponders big contract U-turn

Barcelona are trying to convince Ansu Fati to leave amid links with Manchester United, while Frenkie de Jong is considering a U-turn over his contract situation, as per reports.

Barcelona coaches were hugely excited about Fati when he initially burst onto the scene, but the winger has struggled with injuries in recent years. Fati spent last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion in an attempt to reignite his career, though he only managed four goals and one assist in 27 games during his first spell in England.

Fati remains a top talent, and at 22 years old he still has the majority of his career ahead of him. It looks unlikely he will reach his full potential at Barca however as the injury issues have seen him fall down the pecking order.

According to Catalan outlet Sport, Barca chiefs are putting pressure on Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to convince his client to leave Camp Nou.

Barca want Mendes to sound out interested clubs to see if he can spark a late winter transfer for the 10-cap Spain international.

Fati will need some convincing to leave Barca though as he remains eager to turn his situation around in Catalonia.

It is possible Man Utd are alert to this potential transfer. It emerged last week that Barca have ‘opened the door’ for Fati to leave, with United long-term admirers of the young forward.

Barca, in turn, are interested in United outcast Marcus Rashford. It is important to note though that Rashford is more likely to join Juventus or a Saudi Arabian club as Barca are struggling to finance a deal of their own.

Frenkie de Jong now open to contract talks

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is another player who has been the subject of plenty of exit speculation. Barca have been frustrated with De Jong in recent months as he is refusing to take a pay cut to pen a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in June 2026.

But according to journalist Fernando Polo, De Jong is now warming to the idea of signing a new contract with Barca.

The Blaugrana, though, are ‘proceeding with caution’ as the two parties still need to reach an agreement over a new salary.

De Jong is one of Barca’s best-paid players and reducing his weekly wage would give the club extra funds to sign new stars.

United have been linked with the 27-year-old on several occasions. However, ex-manager Erik ten Hag was the main driver behind the pursuit, and a move appears unlikely now Ruben Amorim is in charge.

Conflicting reports on Barca move; top Man Utd target named

Meanwhile, reports in the Catalan media have claimed that Jeremy Doku wants to swap Manchester City for Barca.

Doku has supposedly offered himself to Hansi Flick’s side as he feels he should be playing more than he is at City.

The winger’s agent has told journalist Sacha Tavolieri that his client is not pushing to join Barca, however.

Elsewhere, United are already preparing for their next signing after agreeing a deal for Patrick Dorgu.

The Denmark international is due to become United’s new left wing-back, and Amorim is hoping to improve the right wing-back position this summer.

Amorim has made Sporting CP ace Geovany Quenda a ‘top target’ at United, the Portuguese press claim.

