Bargain double Man Utd swoop ignites as ‘official’ contact made and Real Madrid drop out of race

Manchester United are in a strong position to sign two free agents despite rival interest from other Premier League clubs and and even Real Madrid, according to reports.

Man Utd have captured two new players so far this summer, with striker Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro both arriving at Old Trafford. However, club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe knows that he needs to land several more top stars to give Erik ten Hag any chance of competing with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool this season.

Man Utd have resultantly held talks for players such as Manuel Ugarte, Sander Berge, Youssouf Fofana, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

But Ratcliffe was unable to strike an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Ugarte, while talks with Bayern Munich for Mazraoui and De Ligt have proven tricky.

De Ligt remains high up on Man Utd’s wish list as they look to bring in another centre-half, a need which has been heightened by an injury to Yoro. But De Ligt is no longer the only centre-half Man Utd are pursuing, as they have reportedly identified Mario Hermoso as an alternative signing.

According to reports in the Spanish press, Man Utd have ‘made official contact’ with Hermoso following his exit from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish central defender can be signed on a free transfer and the potential for a bargain deal has alerted Man Utd recruitment chiefs.

Plus, Ratcliffe knows exactly what demands he will need to meet to land Hermoso. The reports state that the 29-year-old is asking for a three-year contract worth €6million per year. That works out at around £99,000 a week.

Man Utd transfers: Hermoso, Rabiot both eyed

That sum is within Man Utd’s price range, as they currently spend more than £200k a week on players such as Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Ratcliffe must now decide whether Hermoso is worth the money he is demanding.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have both been linked with the left-footed defender, but it is Man Utd who are now in pole position to strike an agreement.

Hermoso, a five-time Spain international, is not the only free agent Man Utd are chasing. In addition to signing one of Berge or Fofana, Man Utd could strengthen their midfield ranks further by capturing France star Adrien Rabiot.

As per the MEN, who cite separate reports emerging from Spain, Man Utd have been handed a major boost as Real Madrid and Atleti have both dropped out of the race for Rabiot’s services.

Man Utd will feel confident about snaring the 29-year-old as he is known to be prioritising a switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the mix for Rabiot too, and it was claimed last week that Mikel Arteta’s side are leading the charge.

But the Serie A champion and his camp are tough to negotiate with and his preference for Man Utd could see Arsenal miss out.

This is not the first time Man Utd have been linked with Rabiot, but it certainly seems to be a good time to sign him. The transfer brings with it less risk due to the fact Juventus have lost him on a free transfer.

Plus, Rabiot enjoyed a great season in 2023-24 and was one of Juve’s best players as they won the Coppa Italia and got back in the Champions League by finishing third in Serie A.

