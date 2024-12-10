Man Utd to ‘battle’ Arsenal for transfer guru after Dan Ashworth sack

Manchester United are searching for a replacement for recently sacked sporting director Dan Ashworth and could reportedly ‘battle’ Arsenal for one of Europe’s top transfer gurus.

The Red Devils made the shock decision to part ways with Ashworth on Sunday, despite the former Newcastle chief only being five months into the role.

Club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was the driving force behind the decision. It came after Ashworth was frozen out of Ruben Amorim’s appointment as manager. He wanted to appoint a top-level British coach and put forward Eddie Howe, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter as his main suggestions.

According to iNews, Man Utd ‘could be set to do battle’ with Arsenal for Paris Saint-Germain football adviser Luis Campos after Ashworth’s departure.

Arsenal are also on the hunt for a new sporting director after Edu resigned from his job with the Gunners to take up a role with the Marinakis Group, which owns Nottingham Forest.

The report claims that Campos ‘ticks many boxes for Man Utd.’ The fact he’s Portuguese means he could ‘slot in’ with fellow countryman Amorim, which would ‘make discussions much easier.’

Under Campos’ guidance, PSG have moved away from their ‘Galacticos’ approach in the transfer market after moves for the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, to focus on signing young, hungry stars such as Vitinho, Joao Neves and Desire Doue. This also fits into INEOS’ philosophy at Old Trafford.

Man Utd weighing up options after Ashworth axe

The report adds that at this stage, it is ‘not clear’ that Man Utd will appoint a new sporting director, claiming some believe there are ‘too many cooks’ at the club already.

That tallies what sources have informed TEAMtalk, that Ratcliffe and Co are considering promoting someone internally and handing Ashworth’s duties to them. For now, that responsibility will go to technical director Jason Wilcox.

However, we understand that they are also looking at some high-profile replacement targets. Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta is on their radar, for example.

Interestingly, INEOS are also admirers of Newcastle’s sporting director Paul Mitchell, prompting speculation they could attempt another raid on the Magpies, although there is an acceptance that this will be near-impossible to achieve.

Sources say Ratcliffe’s decision to sack Ashworth (although his departure was officially ‘mutual’) has baffled some behind the scenes at Man Utd. He looked set to play a key role in the rebuilding of the Red Devils but now they have chosen to go in a new direction.

Campos certainly has an impressive CV and is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season. Campos is eager to sign a new deal, but it isn’t yet clear whether he’ll be offered an extension by the French giants.

Man Utd round-up: Rashford to PSG? / Davies transfer boost

Meanwhile, Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford continues to be linked with a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain and reports have revealed why the Red Devils could sanction his sale.

The first reason is that as Rashford is an academy graduate, funds generated from his sale would represent pure profit on the account books and be beneficial in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Secondly, and perhaps most notably, The Telegraph claims: ‘Man Utd are said to be concerned about Rashford’s lifestyle off the pitch and there are fears he is no longer as focused on his football as he could be.

‘Sources have said he is dealing with a number of off-field distractions that are affecting his performances.’

In other news, Man Utd still stand a chance of signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies despite him being in talks over a contract extension with the Bundesliga giants.

Davies is considered a top target for Amorim’s side as they look to bring in more cover for injury-plagued duo Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Davies is still ‘hesitating’ to pen fresh terms with Bayern, meaning as things stand, he’ll be able to open pre-contract talks with Man Utd in January.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “FC Bayern is putting pressure on Alphonso Davies (24) to sign a new contract before Christmas the club would like a decision before Davies has the opportunity to meet with Manchester United and Real Madrid in January. Davies’ side is still hesitating and is considering continuing negotiations in the new year.”

Previously, Plettenberg had described Davies as a ‘dream target’ for United, posting last month: “#Davies #MUFC … One of Manchester United’s dream targets for summer as revealed.”

IN FOCUS: Dan Ashworth’s Man Utd signings