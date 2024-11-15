Man Utd transfer battle sparked by Bundesliga chief declaring interest in Bayern Munich star

Manchester United will face competition from Union Berlin to sign Leon Goretzka, who is frustrated with his situation at Bayern Munich.

Goretzka has been at Bayern Munich since July 2018 and has made 230 appearances for the club overall, helping them win a host of trophies including one Champions League, five Bundesliga titles and two German Cups. The central midfielder has generally been a regular starter for Bayern, but that is no longer the case under Vincent Kompany.

Goretzka has played in nine of Bayern’s 16 games across all competitions so far, while only one of his Bundesliga outings has lasted more than half an hour.

When Joao Palhinha returns from an adductor injury, he will go into the side ahead of Goretzka. The same can be said of rising star Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is recovering from a broken collarbone.

Goretzka’s contract expires in June 2026 and he could move on in summer 2025 to play more regularly elsewhere.

Florian Plettenberg recently confirmed Man Utd are interested in the Germany international, though a deal will not be straightforward.

Union Berlin sporting director Horst Heldt has suggested he will try to sign Goretzka before Man Utd.

“It is known that his current situation isn’t easy. He’ll obviously think about his future. Any club can imagine having Leon Goretzka. We can also imagine that very, very well,” Heldt told German outlet Bild.

Reports in Germany have questioned whether Union have the funds to sign Goretzka, but it seems Heldt will try his luck regardless.

Man Utd, Union both in for Leon Goretzka

Heldt was pictured speaking with the 29-year-old before Union’s 3-0 defeat to Bayern earlier this month. The pair know each other well, as Heldt was Schalke’s sporting director while Goretzka was at the club.

Union may struggle to beat United in this transfer race, though. Goretzka will likely want to join a more glamorous side than Union when leaving Bayern, giving United the advantage.

Goretzka might not be enjoying the best part of his career, but he would still be a good signing for United if they can get him for a reasonable price in the summer.

The 57-cap international could replace Casemiro in United’s midfield ranks.

It must be noted that Goretzka is not the only Bayern ace United are looking at.

Ruben Amorim’s side are keen on forward Leroy Sane and left-back Alphonso Davies, too.

But United will have to fend off Arsenal to land Sane, while Davies appears destined to join Real Madrid.

