Man Utd to battle Chelsea, City for Ronaldo heir as wonderkid edges towards exit

Manchester United could reportedly sign Joao Felix to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s heir, though would likely face competition from Chelsea and Man City.

Ronaldo may remarkably still be at the top of his game currently, but soon United will need to consider who will replace the 36-year-old. And Felix, who is already Portugal successor for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, seems like the ideal fit.

The 21-year-old has seen his progression stutter since his mega £113m move to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

But the blame for that cannot be placed on his shoulders. At the time he seemed a strange fit for a Diego Simeone side, and that has proven true.

The forward does not match the La Liga club’s philosophy. After two seasons of trying to make things work, it seems there is no solution to the issue.

As such, Felix could now be edging towards an exit, according to Todo Fichajes. They report that Atletico are prepared to accept an appropriate offer, if he also accepts.

That’s because they would prioritise a new contract for former Liverpool man Luis Suarez. His bumper deal would mean Felix’s sale could help with Financial Fair Play.

The report claims that the Premier League is the most likely destination for the former Benfica star.

Of the top English sides, the trio of the Red Devils, the Blues and City are said to be the clubs who would be very interested in signing him.

Felix signed a seven-year contract when he moved from his home country to Spain. That means there will still be four years left on it next summer.

Although it would cost them a significant amount, United signing him in 2022 would be the ideal time.

It would allow Felix to work even more closely with his national team-mate as he nears the end of his career and fades out of the first team picture at Old Trafford.

Fellow starlet breaks United silence

Meanwhile, highly-rated Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni has admitted he is trying his best to ignore the speculation surrounding his future, as a number of big clubs circle the midfielder.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a superb 12 months with the Ligue 1 outfit, earning a call-up to the French national team.

His style of play has also been likened to that of influential Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

United are one of the top contenders for his signature, and Tchouameni has broken his silence on the matter…

READ MORE: Pogba-tipped replacement ‘flattered’ by talk of proposed Man Utd switch