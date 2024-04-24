Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the hunt for a new Man Utd manager

Manchester United are reportedly in competition with Juventus for the capture of Bologna boss Thiago Motta, with Erik ten Hag getting nearer to the sack.

Man Utd may be in another FA Cup final, but the eventful penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry City did little to improve Ten Hag’s worrying situation. Man Utd squandered a three-goal lead against the Championship side and were perilously close to being knocked out when Victor Torp’s last-minute winner was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Both Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and new technical director Jason Wilcox watched the semi-final at Wembley, and they will not have been impressed by the final 20 minutes of normal time and beyond.

Wilcox has been told to launch an investigation into everything Ten Hag is doing, to find out whether the Dutchman is the right man for the job going forward.

Ten Hag is effectively ‘on trial’ over the next month and must show that the players are right behind him, even if that does not appear to be the case on the pitch.

Whatever Ten Hag does, Man Utd appear to be stepping up their hunt for his replacement. Thomas Tuchel has already agreed to take the job, should Ten Hag be sacked, while TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Roberto De Zerbi is a strong contender.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has now provided his take on the situation. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he reveals that Man Utd are also very much interested in Bologna’s Motta.

However, the Red Devils are not the only major club casting admiring glances his way, as Juve are also in the frame.

Man Utd pursuing Bologna manager

Bologna are aware of the concrete interest in their manager and have drawn up a three-man shortlist of possible successors. It includes Sassuolo’s Alessio Dionisi, Vincenzo Italiano of Fiorentina and Alberto Gilardino, who manages Genoa.

Galetti states that Bologna ‘still hope to convince’ Motta to stay and will ensure that the brilliant squad which has been built stays together. But both of those aims look increasingly tough to complete.

Motta will be out of contract come the end of the season and will be free to negotiate with other teams such as Man Utd and Juve, while Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

While Motta does not possess a host of managerial experience, having had stints at Genoa and Spezia before landing at Bologna in September 2022, he is showing all the signs that he would be a great replacement for Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Under his guidance, Bologna are punching well above their weight, sitting fourth in Serie A. Despite having a far less valuable squad, Bologna are above notable Italian sides such as Roma, Napoli and Atalanta.

Motta has also managed to instil an intense, high-pressing style on his Bologna squad, something Ten Hag has failed to do at Man Utd.

While Man Utd admire Tuchel and De Zerbi, both of whom have experience in the Premier League, it is clear that Motta is in with a solid shout of managing Man Utd next term.

