Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan is considered to be one of the most talented youngsters in Europe and Manchester United and Chelsea are plotting moves for him, per TEAMtalk sources.

The 17-year-old has nailed down a regular spot in Rosenborg’s first team this season and is spoken about in the same vein as fellow Norweigan Erling Haaland in terms of potential.

Nypan has stood out a mile in the Eliteserien this term and he can play as a centre midfielder, attacking midfielder or striker. He’s notched eight goals and seven assists in 28 league appearances so far this term.

His ability has caught the attention of several elite clubs, who have been scouting him closely for over a year. No concrete offers have come for him yet, but that is expected to change in the coming months.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd and Chelsea are both seriously considering a move for Nypan. They have been keeping a close eye on his performances over the past year and have been very impressed with what they’ve seen.

Man Utd and Chelsea have both held talks with the teenager’s agents to gauge his interest in a potential move to England.

The Premier League duo are not alone, however, as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Dortmund have all sent scouts to watch the Norweigian in action and are just as keen to bring him in to their sides.

Dortmund in talks with Nypan’s entourage – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Dortmund are particularly keen on Nypan and have also spoken to his agents, selling their ability to develop youngsters and using Haaland as an example of what they can do for player’s careers.

It’s suggested that Nypan has a release clause in his contract and while it’s yet to be revealed what it’s set at, those close to the player suggest around £15million would be enough to sign him.

That would be a major bargain should Nypan live up to his potential. He could give a top team over 10 years of first-team football and could become a world-class player if his progression continues on it’s current trajectory.

Nypan’s current contract with Rosenborg is set to expire in 2026 and sources have made it clear that it is unlikely he will sign an extension, given the interest in him.

Rosenborg may, therefore, be forced into selling him in January or next summer to ensure they get a good fee for his services.

Man Utd round-up: Rashford ready to leave / Dibling hunt

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has revealed that he’s ready to take on a new challenge away from Old Trafford. TEAMtalk can reveal that four unnamed Premier League clubs have shown interest in the Man Utd forward.

However, sources say that Rashford’s preference would be to test himself abroad. Paris Saint-Germain are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old, while he also has interest from Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League.

A January move is possible for Rashford but his wages of £300,000 per week could be a stumbling block and limits the clubs who can afford to sign him, without taking a pay cut.

In other news, Man Utd are seriously considering a move for Southampton star Tyler Dibling.

The latest reports suggest Man Utd are ‘racing’ to sign the exciting young winger before Newcastle. Dibling is ‘on the radars’ of a number of major sides after impressing for Southampton this season, despite their dire Premier League form.

Dan Ashworth was the one who originally put Man Utd on the 18-year-old’s trail. Ashworth has since left Old Trafford, but Man Utd still remain eager to add Dibling to their squad.

