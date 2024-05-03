Erik ten Hag could achieve a big move if he is sacked at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag could surprisingly achieve a big move if he is sacked by Manchester United this summer, as a German journalist has detailed Bayern Munich’s interest in him.

Ten Hag is at the centre of plenty of speculation amid another disappointing campaign in which Man Utd have been dumped out of both the Champions League and League Cup while also failing to gain Champions League qualification. Man Utd could end the season on a high by beating rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final, though that is certainly not an easy task.

A host of reports have tipped Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to axe Ten Hag and bring in a highly rated coach such as Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel or Thiago Motta.

Ten Hag will likely be gutted if his Old Trafford spell comes to an end after only two years, as he had visions of guiding Man Utd to regular silverware once again.

However, the Dutchman could rejuvenate his career by joining a major club next. Not only is he on Ajax’s shortlist of potential managerial recruits, he is also a target for German titans Bayern.

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Bild reporter Christian Falk said: “Erik ten Hag is on the list [at Bayern]. He’s working for Manchester United currently but no one knows if he’ll still be in the job come the summer. He has been discussed internally.”

DON’T MISS: FIVE Man Utd signings to keep Ten Hag in situ and turn Red Devils into major force again

There is the potential for Tuchel and Ten Hag to swap places at Bayern and Man Utd this summer.

Bayern are starting to sweat over their imminent managerial vacancy, as they have already been rejected by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag sack: Man Utd boss might return to Germany

As such, Bayern chiefs are spying a reunion with Ten Hag. The 54-year-old worked under Pep Guardiola as Bayern’s second team manager between 2013 and 2015.

Ten Hag clearly still has admirers at the Allianz Arena, who may feel he has been let down at Man Utd due to all the off-field issues.

Although, it must be noted that the chances of Ten Hag staying at Old Trafford for next season are rising.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Ratcliffe is worried about the cost of firing Ten Hag and landing a replacement, as this could make Man Utd’s Financial Fair Play margins even tighter.

Ratcliffe is also not overly impressed by the potential successors available, while he feels Ten Hag should be given the chance to shine under a more stable hierarchy.

While Bayern are keeping tabs on Ten Hag’s situation, it seems they might have to wait at least another season before taking him back to Bavaria.

READ MORE – Man Utd transfers: Five to BUY, five to SELL in ruthless Ratcliffe revamp of key tactical positions