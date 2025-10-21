Bayern Munich do NOT want to sign the best player Manchester United have for two clear reasons.

When asking the question who is Man Utd’s greatest player right now, there really is only one answer. Bruno Fernandes is that man, with the Portuguese the shining light in what has otherwise been an era of doom and gloom at Old Trafford in the 2020s.

Fernandes is a four-time winner of the Man Utd player of the year award. No player has scooped the award more times, with David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo also tied on four wins each.

Fernandes’ output from an attacking sense has already and will continue to drop this year. However, that has everything to do with the 31-year-old being deployed in a deeper midfield role and nothing to do with any perceived decline.

Fernandes is the captain and heartbeat of the team, yet continues to be linked with a move away. Fabrizio Romano has gone on record to state Fernandes will consider his future at the end of the current campaign.

The player himself has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia. Instead, the BBC stressed if Fernandes does depart, it’ll be to a major European league.

Germany’s biggest club, Bayern Munich, have been linked with a move. The Bundesliga giant are no stranger to signing Premier League superstars in the Autumn of their careers. Sadio Mane didn’t work out in Germany, but Harry Kane very much has.

But according to the latest from BILD chief, Christian Falk, Bayern will steer clear of Man Utd’s best player for two distinct reasons…

Why Bayern Munich aren’t interested in Bruno Fernandes

The first reason relates to money. Figures anywhere between £40m-£70m have been touted for the transfer fee, but that’s not the real issue in this case.

Fernandes’ high salary – he earns roughly £300,000-a-week at Man Utd – is a hurdle Bayern don’t wish to overcome.

Bayern are reportedly attempting to slash their wage bill in the coming months and years, not increase it.

Secondly, Bayern still clearly view Fernandes as a No 10 and not a deep-relying central midfielder. The No 10 role is where Jamal Musiala will play when fully fit again and in his absence, Serge Gnabry has been doing a fine job of filling in.

Those claims throw up an obvious question – if Bayern don’t want a new playmaker, why were they in for Florian Wirtz last summer?

The answer there lays in the fact Wirtz is German and having both of Germany’s best players (Wirtz and Musiala) playing for Germany’s biggest team would have brought a whole host of other benefits.

