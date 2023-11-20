Bayern Munich given nod to move for experienced Man Utd defensive star in surprise January move

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a January transfer window move for a top Manchester United defender after being given the nod that a deal could happen.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are keen on swooping for Red Devils centre-back Raphael Varane, who is rapidly becoming surplus to requirements under Erik ten Hag.

Reports suggest that internal discussions have taken place regarding the 30-year-old, although the Bundesliga side are concerned over his unrealistic salary.

The report adds that United have informed Bayern that a winter departure for Varane is possible, with Old Trafford transfer chiefs valuing the player at between €20-30million.

It’s also stated that United are only interested in a straight sale and not a loan move.

At this stage, Bayern are yet to make an official approach and intend on monitoring Varane in the weeks building up to the January window.

Varane has not started a game for Ten Hag’s men since September, with Harry Maguire now firmly back in favour with the Dutchman.

United do have injury concerns with the position though, with Lisandro Martinez still sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured metatarsal.

Jonny Evans is also out with a thigh strain and Luke Shaw, who has filled in centrally at times over the last year, is still struggling with a muscle injury he suffered in August.

DON’T MISS: The leading contenders to be next Manchester United manager if they sack Erik ten Hag

Varane exit likely to lead to new Man Utd signing

To that end, if United do decide to offload Varane then they will almost certainly move for a new addition in January.

Top of the list in terms of defensive targets remains Nice and France centre-half, Jean-Clair Todibo.

Indeed, the Daily Mirror reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s influence as the owner of Nice could help swing a deal towards United.

A fresh update from Spain (as cited by Goal) states that United are determined to sign the former Barcelona defender and will up their bid of €35m to €40m.

The Red Devils will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they head to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

READ MORE: Man Utd stunned, as Liverpool, Chelsea both ‘enter the bidding’ for Ten Hag favourite