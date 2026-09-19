Harry Kane has just delivered some bad news to Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has suffered a blow in his pursuit of Harry Kane, with the Bayern Munich striker providing an update on talks with his club over a new contract.

On August 10, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd want to sign Kane in 2027.

Kane is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season.

We understand that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe is personally keen on bringing the former Tottenham Hotspur striker to Old Trafford.

However, we reported last month that Bayern were confident of keeping Kane.

On September 14, Graeme Bailey brought an update on Kane’s future at Bayern.

Our transfer insider reported that the Bundesliga champions are “convinced” that Kane will extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

There have since been reports in the German media that Kane wants a release clause in his new contract at Bayern.

With every passing day, Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe’s dream of signing Kane is receding, and the England international striker’s latest comments suggest that he will end up signing a new deal with Bayern.

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Man Utd target Harry Kane ‘extremely happy’ at Bayern Munich

Kane scored two goals for Bayern in their 7-0 hammering of Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Friday evening.

The striker’s heroics saw him break the record for the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals.

After the game, Kane said, as quoted in beIN SPORTS: “Let’s continue like this.

“Scoring more goals in games is, of course, a big step.

“Of course, there were also many important goals.

“All I can say is that I enjoy every minute of it.

“I’m extremely happy here.

“The talks are ongoing.

“I really appreciate the support the fans are showing me here.

“I think we’d waited for a game like that this season.

“We’ve won games and played well, but maybe not at the level of last season.

“So it was nice to show a performance like this before the international break.

“We didn’t want a slip today before the three-week break.

“Our performance was at the highest level from start to finish.

“We can enjoy it now.”

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