TT can reveal that German giants Bayern Munich have joined Real Madrid in showing interest in making a summer transfer window move for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot.

What has particularly impressed Bayern boss Vincent Kompany, along with Real, is Dalot’s consistency and adaptability – which have made him a target for top European clubs.

Indeed, Real’s interest has been noted for some time, with the LaLiga outfit considering the Portuguese, along with Bayer Leverusen’s Jeremie Frimpong – if they fail in their efforts to sign top target Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

Dalot hasn’t missed a game due to injury since February 2023, and before that, his last setback was in 2019.

Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, he has fine-tuned his recovery, diet, and preparation, making him one of the most reliable players at Man Utd. His discipline is also impressive, with just two suspensions in his time at the club.

Versatility is another key strength that has impressed the clubs that are monitoring him. Under multiple managers, he performed well on both defensive flanks, proving indispensable. In attack, he has contributed seven goals and 13 assists in 15,686 minutes for United.

His outstanding 2023/24 season earned him the Players’ Player of the Season award at Old Trafford, clearly showing the love and respect he has from his teammates.

With major clubs monitoring him, Dalot’s future remains open, although he will continue to be a key figure at United until any potential exit coes to light.

Dalot proving his worth

The 25-year-old has certainly proven how valuable he has been to first Erik ten Hag and then Ruben Amorim this season.

His 2307 minutes in the Premier League this season is the most of any outfield United player and second only to Andre Onana, lining up either on the left or right.

He has made 33 interceptions this term, which is 11th among all Premier League defenders, while 56 tackles also ranks him 10th.

Dalot also ranks fourth among all United players for aerial battles won (29) and headed clearances (30), while he is third when it comes to blocks (nine) and fifth with 52 clearances.

His ability to play on his more natural right side or on the left makes him such an attractive proposition for potential suitors though – leaving it very clear to see why the likes of Bayern and Real are monitoring his current situation.

Indeed, the additions of Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu over the last two windows gives United strong options at wing-back, if they decide to cash in on a player who still has three years left on his contract.

