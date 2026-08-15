Bayern Munich star reaches decision on joining Man Utd after INEOS refuse to give in

A Bayern Munich star Manchester United hold long-standing and current interest in has reached a decision on whether to jump ship to Old Trafford, according to a report.

The final fortnight of the summer transfer window should yield at least two signings for the Red Devils. A third midfielder to complete the revolution in central areas is wanted, as it a left-back to compete with and eventually displace Luke Shaw.

An addition in the striker position is also being explored. Whether a new striker arrives to provide back-up to Benjamin Sesko will largely hinge on first finding a buyer for Joshua Zirkzee.

Looking longer-term, the Red Devils will eventually need to replace 33-year-old Harry Maguire.

One player United have taken more than a few looks at in the centre-back position is Kim Min-jae.

Man Utd first took a shine to the South Korea international during his days at Napoli, during which he helped the club win their first Serie A title since Diego Maradonna was in Naples three-and-a-half decades prior.

Kim was ultimately sold to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 in a deal rising to €58m through add-ons.

He’s not always been a regular starter in Munich, which is something that has kept United’s hopes alive over the ensuing years.

And according to the latest from BILD chief, Christian Falk, Man Utd remain keen on signing the 29-year-old centre-back.

However, Falk stressed that despite not always being in Vincent Kompany’s starting eleven, Kim is ‘very clear’ in wanting to stay and fight for his place at Bayern.

As such, there’ll be no move to United this summer, and with the player turning 30 in November, there probably won’t be one to Old Trafford in the future either.

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Still no move to Man Utd for Kim Min-jae

Falk explained: ‘As I’ve mentioned with Bayern Insider previously, the South Korean international is on the list at United.

‘They’re always looking at his situation at Bayern Munich. That said, Kim Min-jae is very clear at the moment that he wants to stay at Bayern and he’s fine with his current role at the club.

‘He’s not in the starting XI at the moment, but he has a chance to get there if he’s playing well and, of course, if injuries strike.

‘So, Kim wants to see if he can push back into the team. It’s not like he’s so disappointed that he wants to force a move, and this is a very good situation for Bayern Munich, as they’re fully aware they can’t rely on just two senior centre-backs for an entire season.

‘Having a player like Kim available is critical if they want to go far in all competitions – especially in the Champions League. ‘

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