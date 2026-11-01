Man Utd make ‘calls’ for record-breaking £50m Bayern Munich star as agent hits back at ‘incomprehensible’ criticism

Bayern Munich have made up their mind on whether or not they will sell Lennart Karl, with Manchester United keen on bringing him to Old Trafford, according to a German journalist.

Karl is one of the best young players in Europe and has already made 52 appearances for Bayern in his career, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

The 18-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, is Bayern’s youngest Champions League goalscorer, having found the back of the net against Club Brugge in October 2025.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Man Utd are among the clubs that have made calls for Karl.

However, Vincent Kompany’s Bayern are not planning to sell the Germany international.

Bayern Munich will NOT sell Lennart Karl to Man Utd

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “The latest Uli Hoeness statement on Lennart Karl was a typical one from the FC Bayern chief.

“He’s made similar kinds of comments in the past about previous Bayern players.

“I remember when he spoke out against Bastian Schweinsteiger when there was a special case about his behaviour off the pitch (dying his hair bleach-blonde and having black nails).

“Uli had to have a talk with him then as well.

“Uli likes to push people’s buttons or, as we say in Germany, walk on the cookie until the sugar falls out.

“It’s the same case with Lennart Karl.

“It’s worth pointing out that Hoeness, who is on the supervisory board, isn’t involved in the daily business of the club.

“Those who are involved in the daily business are very confident in Karl.

“They want to keep him.

“Of course, the Premier League is also reading what is being said in Germany.

“I heard that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United saw that there is something going on around Lennart Karl. Ultimately, when there’s a player at the Ballon d ‘Or ceremony who finished fourth in the Men’s Kopa Trophy (behind Warren Zaire-Emery, Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal), he’s going to be interesting to other clubs.

“So calls have been made to ascertain what’s going on with the player and whether anyone’s not totally satisfied with the young German in Munich.

“He’s got a value of €60m [£50.1m], so it’s more than possible for Premier League clubs.

“It’s getting interesting.

“Until now, there haven’t been any talks over a new contract.

“When he was 18, he was given a professional contract until 2029 (the same expiry date as Michael Olise’s terms).

“So, we have to see what happens with the negotiations.

“Lennart Karl was very professional about Uli Hoeness’s comments and played very well in the DFB Pokal win over Magdeburg.

“Ultimately, with injuries in the squad, Bayern Munich really need him at the moment.”

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Michael Ballack hits back at Lennart Karl criticism

Claims that Michael Carrick’s Man Utd are interested in Karl come amid criticism levelled at the Bayern sensation from Uli Hoeness.

The Bayern honorary president told Welt am Sonntag last week: “He is far from being a superstar.

“Young players need humility.

“I don’t know whether it is good for Lennart Karl to always be over-protected.

“The comparisons with Olise do not help him at all.

“There is still a massive difference between them.”

Former Germany international midfielder Michael Ballack, who is Karl’s agent, has hit back at Hoeness.

Ballack told DAZN: “You must not conflate that Karl’s public appearance with his sporting development, and that’s exactly what FC Bayern are doing.

“It’s legitimate for Uli Hoeness to criticise this public appearance.

“But it is also clear that he is publicly making Lennart a target.

“Max Eberl now says that Lennart is going through a difficult spell, accompanied by a catalogue of missteps, when Lennart’s performances are clearly on the rise again, is incomprehensible given the timing and, at the very least, deserves to be questioned.”

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