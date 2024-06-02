Bayern Munich: Man Utd stalwart eyed by Vincent Kompany as shock raid takes shape

Vincent Kompany is the new Bayern Munich manager and he’s reportedly planning a move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Kompany’s appointment came as a shock after he failed to guide Burnley away from relegation this season – but big things will be expected of him in Germany.

The former Manchester City defender already has his eye on several Premier League players as potential signings, such as Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

Fernandes has the potential to be a game-changing addition for Bayern and rumours that he could depart Old Trafford this season are gathering pace.

His agent, Miguel Pinho, recently held talks with several top European clubs as he attempts to gauge the level of interest in Fernandes’ signature.

Bayern are thought to be one of the sides to have held talks, while Barcelona are planning to hold negotiations of their own in the near future.

The Portuguese international remains a vital player for Man Utd and made 27 goal contributions across all competitions this season.

He is under contract until 2026 with the Red Devils but Bayern are reportedly poised to test their resolve with a bid in the coming weeks.

Bayern Munich consider shock move for Bruno Fernandes

According to Stretty News, Kompany has identified Fernandes as ‘one of his top targets for this summer.’

The Belgian coach believes that the 29-year-old could be the man to help take Bayern back to the top of the Bundesliga after Bayer Leverkusen lifted the title this season.

Man Utd, however, are desperate to keep hold of Fernandes and wouldn’t consider his exit unless a huge bid is made for him.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that despite the exit links, the attacking midfielder remains happy at Old Trafford. The journalist doesn’t completely rule out that he could leave, however.

“Bruno remains committed to Man United and fully focused; but the final decision on his future will also depend on club’s project,” Romano posted on Facebook.

Man Utd are in for a busy summer, with several players set to be axed by Ratcliffe as the Ineos chief looks to usher in a new era.

Reports suggest that the futures of only four Man Utd players are ‘safe’: Andre Onana, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, according to the Manchester Evening News.

