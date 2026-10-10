JJ Gabriel: Bayern Munich react after ‘new talks’ as Man Utd reach decision

Bayern Munich have held fresh talks with Manchester United teen sensation JJ Gabriel, according to a German journalist, who has also revealed the Red Devils’ current stance on the youngster.

Gabriel’s camp informed Man Utd back on September 15 that the attacker wants to leave.

A formal notice was given to Man Utd to cancel the teenager’s registration with immediate effect.

Gabriel wants to leave Man Utd as a free agent, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern are all keen on securing his services.

The Guardian reported this week that Man Utd have made Gabriel ‘an official scholarship contract offer’.

This decision of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, means that any Premier League club looking to sign Gabriel must now negotiate a fee directly with Man Utd, even if the attacker, who has an Irish passport, decides not to accept it.

The report claimed that Real Madrid are favourites for Gabriel, with the Spanish and European giants having to pay just £350,000 as compensation to Man Utd.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has now claimed that Bayern have held fresh talks with Gabriel’s camp.

However, the Bundesliga champions have not made an offer to the teenager after the fresh conversations.

Madrid and Barcelona are leading the race for the 16-year-old.

According to Plettenberg, Man Utd are refusing to let Gabriel leave and want to keep him.

DON’T MISS: Ranking the 10 WORST Man Utd signings of the Premier League era: Antony 2nd, Di Maria 6th…

Bayern Munich decide against making JJ Gabriel offer

Plettenberg wrote on X at 7:34am on October 10: “JJ Gabriel’s camp with new talks with FC Bayern over a potential move.

“However, there is currently no offer to the player, as Bayern have not received a commitment from the 16 y/o gem.

“There is a feeling that Gabriel is leaning towards a move to Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona currently the favourites.

“A move in January is planned, based on obtaining a European passport.

“A Cypriot passport is being pursued, but alternative solutions are in place should that not work out.

“#MUFC want to keep him.”

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 best Man Utd signings in Premier League history: Ronaldo 3rd, Solskjaer 9th…