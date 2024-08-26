The future of Jadon Sancho is set to be one of this week’s biggest transfer stories and a new club has reportedly joined the race for the Manchester United man.

Sancho, 24, has settled his differences with Erik ten Hag and is amongst the Red Devils’ first team, but is yet to make a Premier League appearance this term.

He travelled to Brighton with the team for Man Utd’s 2-1 loss to the Seagulls but was ultimately left out of the squad, adding fuel to the speculation surrounding him.

A bombshell report on Sunday night claimed that Chelsea and Juventus are set to go head-to-head in the race for Sancho, and Man Utd are willing to offload him for the right price.

While Juventus want to sign the £300,000-per-week star on loan, Chelsea are willing to offer two out-of-favour stars, Raheem Sterling AND Ben Chilwell, in exchange for him.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Sterling is open to the prospect of joining the Red Devils, while Chilwell could also be a good signing as they are keen to bring in a new left-back.

We understand that Man Utd were exploring the idea of signing Chilwell regardless as they eye cover for injury-plagued duo Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw.

EURO PAPER TALK: Ratcliffe gets ruthless as Man Utd prepare to axe top star for right price; Barcelona close in on transfer coup

Bayern Munich plot surprise Jadon Sancho move

According to journalist Graeme Bailey of HITC, Bayern Munich are the latest side to show an interest in Sancho.

Sancho spent four successful years with Bayern’s rivals Borussia Dortmund and therefore, him joining Vincent Kompany’s side would be controversial.

Bayern could lose winger Kingsley Coman this summer amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona and he would have to be replaced if he departs.

Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan with Dortmund and as previously reported, they would like to bring him back to the club on another loan deal.

They are set to sell striker Youssoufa Moukoko to INEOS-owned French side Nice and it’s suggested that this could free up space for Sancho in their squad.

Sancho’s sky-high wages are the obstacle to all of his suitors when it comes to getting a deal done, however, and that includes Bayern.

Chelsea have the upper hand in this sense as they have the capability to match his current wage if they are able to offload Sterling, who is on upwards of £300,000 per week.

The next couple of days will be crucial in terms of Sancho’s future, with everything pointing towards an exit from Old Trafford at this stage.

DON’T MISS: What Man Utd would lose by selling Scott McTominay: Five factors to make Ten Hag think twice