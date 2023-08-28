Bayern Munich prepare shock Man Utd swap, with Ten Hag ready to ‘give up’ player

Bayern Munich are considering a loan approach for a star Manchester United are willing to ‘give up’, and the move could form part of an eye-catching swap deal, per a report.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has made no secret of his desire to sign a specialist holding midfielder. The German boss has seen former RB Leipzig ace Konrad Laimer added to his midfield ranks, though per BILD, Tuchel views Laimer as more of a box-to-box option.

A rift is growing between Tuchel and Bayern over the issue, with the club reportedly believing there’s no need for another addition at the base of midfield.

Tuchel sees the situation differently, hence the club have been linked with specialist options such as Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City.

However, according to a fresh update from BILD, Tuchel has turned his attention to the red half of Manchester.

They report Bayern are ‘considering loaning Scott McTominay from Manchester United’.

The Scotland international, 26, has tumbled down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season. Erik ten Hag selected Mason Mount to partner Casemiro in the double pivot for the first two matches of the new campaign. Against Nottingham Forest last time out, it was Christian Eriksen who got the nod.

Ten Hag does not appear all that keen to use McTominay who has been restricted to just seven minutes of action from the bench so far this season.

As such, BILD report Man Utd ‘wants to give up the six’. In other words, they’re willing to sanction an exit for McTominay.

That’ll be music to the ears of Tuchel, though it may actually work in Man Utd’s favour too.

McTominay and Gravenberch to trade places?

Indeed, BILD add a potential swap deal involving Ryan Gravenberch could now take shape, with both players trading places via the loan route.

The report states that if McTominay joins Bayern, ‘it is possible that [Bayern] could loan Ryan Gravenberch to the Red Devils’.

Bayern chiefs are understood to be unwilling to sell Gravenberch outright despite his minimal impact since arriving from Ajax last summer.

Man Utd and Liverpool have both asked to be informed of any changes to their stance in the final days of the window.

However, while a permanent move looks out of the question, a loan exit would make sense.

Ten Hag is known to crave a new central midfield addition over the coming days, with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat believed to be the top target.

But if United are unable to free up the funds required to sign the Moroccan, a loan deal for Gravenberch could be a more than handy alternative.

In that scenario, the move would be unlocked by McTominay moving the other way to Bavaria.

