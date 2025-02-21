Bayern Munich reach decision on signing Antony with two reasons given on Man Utd transfer

A top German source has clarified claims Bayern Munich intend to sign Antony amid the Manchester United loanee’s remarkable revival in Spain.

Antony, 24, has looked a man on a mission ever since joining Real Betis on a six-month loan last month. The Brazilian winger scooped the player of the match awards in each of his first two matches. He’s also provided end product, with three goals and one assist already returned in just five matches.

The loan agreement does not contain an option or obligation to buy, though Real Betis have already signalled their intention to re-sign the forward in the summer. Whether they’d push for another loan or a permanent deal isn’t yet clear.

However, speculative reports out of Spain recently claimed Bayern Munich – who showed interest in Antony during his Ajax days – were considering making a move.

Bayern were claimed to have been suitably impressed with Antony’s revival in Spain and were weighing up a summer swoop.

But according to BILD’s Christian Falk, Bayern are NOT in the running to sign Antony for two clear reasons.

Firstly, senior figures within the club aren’t united in their admiration of the player, just as they weren’t when the club previously explored a deal.

Secondly, the sums Man Utd would demand for a permanent transfer are reportedly ‘too expensive’ for Bayern’s taste.

“It’s not true that Bayern want to sign Antony,” the Bayern insider told CaughtOffside.

“FC Bayern already had the chance to sign the player once. But those responsible were not one hundred per cent convinced.

“That’s still the case today. Moreover, like [Phil] Foden, he would currently be too expensive.”

The report went on to claim two forwards Bayern do have their eye on are Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) and Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund).

What next for Antony?

As mentioned, Real Betis have already shown a willingness to bring Antony back next season.

Asked if Real Betis could sign Antony outright once the loan concludes, Betis CEO, Ramon Alarcon, replied: “I think so.

“The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset.

“There is very good chemistry with Manchester [United] and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?”

The Red Devils took a chance by accepting a loan proposal that did not contain an option or obligation to buy.

Indeed, if Antony flopped in Spain, United would be no closer to finding a buyer for their £82m signing who’d be six months closer to becoming a free agent.

However, as was the case with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, a straight loan for Antony now looks like it will quickly lead to a move with a permanent solution attached.

Greenwood shone during a straight loan at Getafe before being signed by Marseille. Sancho looked a rejuvenated figure during his own loan spell back at Borussia Dortmund before joining Chelsea.

Sancho’s Chelsea deal is another loan, though it contains a conditional obligation to buy that triggers if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

It would take the mother of all collapses for Chelsea to finish 15th or below, meaning Sancho’s roughly £25m move to Stamford Bridge is practically assured.

The chances of Man Utd recouping anything close to the initial £82m fee they paid Ajax to sign Antony are virtually nil.

However, a permanent sale to Real Betis will at least draw a line under what has turned out to be one of the worst transfers in Premier League history.

