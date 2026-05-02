Bayern Munich have been told to sanction a move for FC Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford over signing Anthony Gordon.

It has been widely reported that the Bundesliga giants are in the market for a new winger ahead of the summer, with Gordon appearing to be their leading target.

Gordon looks likely to leave Newcastle this summer, with the Magpies needing to raise funds if/when they fail to qualify for Europe.

However, it is hard to see Gordon starting ahead of Luis Diaz or Michael Olise on the flanks, and Rashford has also been linked with Bayern Munich as a cheaper alternative.

We have reported that Rashford is intent on joining Barcelona permanently, but there are doubts about this deal due to the Spanish giants’ lack of funds.

This could open the door to a move elsewhere, and ex-Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann reckons Bayern Munich should definitely try to sign Rashford ahead of Barcelona.

In an interview with BetKing, Hamann said: “Should Bayern go in for Marcus Rashford? 100%.

“I love the player. I think he’s a brilliant player. I’m a bit surprised by what’s happening because I saw him early on when he went to Barcelona. He scored some brilliant goals and linked up well with the team.”

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Why Bayern Munich should choose Rashford as decision made

Reports have suggested that Gordon could cost at least £70m this summer, but Rashford will be significantly cheaper.

With the buy option in his Barcelona loan, Rashford can be bought permanently for £26m this summer and this will likely remain the fee for the forward even if he is forced to consider another move.

Therefore, Rashford would be a tempting market opportunity for Bayern Munich this summer, but a report has revealed that they have no plans to sign him instead of Gordon.

Despite this, Hamann has expanded on why he thinks Rashford would be a better signing for Bayern Munich than Gordon.

He added: “He’s got great technique, a brilliant shooting technique, and a brilliant strike on him. He’s quick off the mark. He’s certainly a player, I think, if you want a player who plays pretty much every position up top.

“With Bayern Munich, I would have much preferred him, my choice, ahead of Anthony Gordon because, you know, with Gordon, I think he’s just too good to be a backup.

“But I think Rashford, who needs to or wants to rekindle his career in a way after bursting onto the scene at Manchester United, I think he’s a brilliant player, and for 25 or 30 million, I think Bayern could do an awful lot worse.”

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