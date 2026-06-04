Manchester United are plotting a move for one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting attackers, but look set to miss out on a ‘generational’ talent who Arsenal are now on course to sign.

The Red Devils have kicked off the transfer window with a bang by agreeing a £38million deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, and his arrival at Old Trafford is imminent.

But Michael Carrick’s side won’t stop there, and the latest reports suggest that they are determined to bring in a new winger, to compete with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo.

Man Utd ‘serious’ about signing 17 G/A Bundesliga star

According to AfricaFoot, Man Utd are looking to follow up their Ederson signing by bringing in highly-rated Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure.

The 20-year-old notched an impressive five goals and 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances this season, catching the attention of multiple top sides.

It’s claimed INEOS are now ‘seriously pushing’ to land the Ivory Coast international with Newcastle one of the most interested clubs – but Man Utd could now swoop in.

The report adds: ‘According to exclusive information from Africafoot, Manchester United are now seriously pushing to secure the services of the Ivorian prodigy.

‘The Red Devils, undergoing a rebuild under Michael Carrick, are looking to inject young and dynamic attacking talent into their squad. Touré’s profile – speed, vision, and creativity – perfectly matches the characteristics they are seeking for Manchester United’s left flank.

‘Manchester United’s entry into the race has shaken up the hierarchy of suitors and significantly complicated matters for Newcastle, who thought they had a head start. The weight of the Old Trafford myth remains a powerful factor in any negotiation.’

If Man Utd get the deal over the line, it could well be a record-breaking deal, as Africafoot explains: ‘His future could well break records: he is already being considered as the most expensive transfer in the history of the German club. A meteoric rise that is attracting the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe.’

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Arsenal hijack Man Utd move for Leicester City starlet

However, while Man Utd are reportedly going full throttle to sign Toure, they could miss out on another hugely exciting young winger: Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old is widely considered to be one of the most promising players of his age, with sources in the industry describing him as a generational talent.

TEAMtalk revealed that Man Utd and Arsenal were both plotting moves for Monga on May 28, though as we stated at the time, Arsenal have been confident of winning the race.

That blow for the Red Devils has today been confirmed by a respected journalist.

“Arsenal are in talks to sign Jeremy Monga,” talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs wrote on X. “Several top clubs have made approaches for the 16-year-old Leicester City winger.

“Sources say Leicester have received as many as eight formal enquiries from top clubs in England and Europe.

“Monga could cost in excess of £10m. It is possible a transfer could go to a tribunal to determine a fee.”

And in a later update, Jacobs added that Arsenal are now close to reaching a ‘full agreement’ to sign Monga – almost extinguishing Man Utd’s hopes of a deal.

“More on Jeremy Monga and Arsenal,” Jacobs added on X. “Advanced talks taking place with Leicester after Monga picked #AFC over several other clubs.

“A full verbal agreement is close.”

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Man City eye Man Utd target Tonali

In other news, Man City’s hunt for a new midfielder could be about to take a dramatic twist, and it’s once again bad news for the Red Devils.

After seeing an initial bid for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson turned down, they are preparing a new, ‘massive’ offer for the England international.

However, Man City have identified Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali – a confirmed target for Man Utd – as a ‘serious’ alternative should they miss out on Anderson.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, and you can read the latest on the Tonali transfer saga HERE.

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