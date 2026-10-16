Man Utd exploring shock move for £43m Newcastle attacker as Liverpool links played down

Bazoumana Toure has barely begun his Premier League career, yet TEAMtalk understands the 20-year-old Newcastle United winger is already being closely monitored by several of England’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United.

The Ivorian international arrived at St James’ Park from Hoffenheim in July for a fee of around £43 million and signed a contract that runs until 2031.

Early flashes of his explosive pace and ability to take on defenders have not gone unnoticed.

We understand that Man Utd and Arsenal are among the clubs keeping a close eye on his progress, while there is interest back in Germany, too.

Both sides had tracked the left-sided attacker before he joined the Magpies and have continued to follow his development.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also understood to be monitoring him, although none of the four clubs has made a formal approach and won’t do until at least the summer of 2027.

Some reports have linked Liverpool with interest in Toure from before his move to Tyneside. However, sources have not confirmed this.

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Bazoumana Toure ticks the boxes for Man Utd

Toure has made an encouraging start despite limited minutes.

He has scored twice in five appearances across all competitions, including his first Premier League goal against Leeds United and another in the Carabao Cup against West Bromwich Albion.

His direct running and 1v1 ability fit the profile several clubs are seeking as they look to add youthful depth and pace in wide areas.

For Man Utd, he aligns with a search for young, high-potential forwards. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, continue to assess options to strengthen their attacking options after a summer in which a move for Vinícius Júnior did not materialise.

Another wide option is something they would like to add.

Any interest remains just that for now. Newcastle paid a substantial fee only three months ago and view Toure as a central part of their long-term project.

With five years remaining on his contract and no indication of a release clause, the club holds a strong negotiating position. Selling in January would make little sense and is highly unlikely, but his list of suitors is getting longer.

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