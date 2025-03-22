Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is looking to strengthen his squad this summer

Manchester United are stepping up their summer transfer plans and have been in discussions with the agent of Antoine Semenyo over a move – with the price they will need to pay for the Bournemouth star and the Premier League rivals they will need to beat off also coming to light.

It’s been an underwhelming season for the Red Devils, who turned to Amorim back in November as a replacement for the sacked Erik ten Hag. And while Manchester United still find themselves 13th in the Premier League and on track for their first bottom-half finish since 1990, salvation for their campaign could yet arrive in the Europa League.

Winning that would present United with a backdoor entry to the Champions League and with it, an opportunity to attract a better calibre of player to Old Trafford.

And with Amorim desperate to find players better suited to operating in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, one of the areas they have lacked is in the two No 10 positions behind a frontman.

Our sources have informed us that addition could well be a winger who can offer the versatility to operate in a more central role. Now, it seems Amorim may well have found that perfect player in Bournemouth star Semenyo.

And according to Africafoot, the 25-year-old Cherries winger has emerged as a ‘priority signing’ for the Red Devils this summer, with talks already underway over a summer deal.

They claim United have ‘already begun discussions’ and are ‘working behind the scenes’ and to secure an agreement with the player, who has 25 goals and assists (18 scored, seven assists) for Bournemouth in 79 games since signing from Bristol City in January 2023.

And while they claim that a six-year deal has been put on the table to tempt the Ghana international to move to Manchester, work remains to be done over a transfer fee, with the Red Devils still some way short of matching Bournemouth’s asking price…..

Semenyo price tag emerges as three suitors emerge

To that end, the report continues: ‘The Mancunian club is reportedly ready to make an offer of €40m, while the Cherries are demanding €50m. United are considering a five-year contract with an optional year.’

In other words, United will likely need to pay £42.1m ($54.4m) for the winger, with their plans to offer £33.7m ($43.5m) likely to fall short, especially given the Cherries are also expecting more sides to come in for the winger.

To that end, the report concludes: ‘In addition to Ruben Amorim’s side, Chelsea have also inquired about the situation of Semenyo.’

Sources close to TEAMtalk have also revealed Tottenham Hotspur have a long-standing interest in the winger and are also exploring a potential move to bring the star to north London.

A fast and explosive forward, Semenyo is Premier League-proven and boasts a goal contribution every 195.2 minutes he’s appeared this season.

While capable of operating across the forward line, it is on the right where he most excels and that is where he has found a home in Andoni Iraola’s set-up this season.

Given his ability to work hard and put in the hard yards, he looks ideally suited to thrive in Amorim’s system if they can get a deal over the line.

Man Utd latest: Talks for 107-goal free agent; deal for ‘kingpin’ approved

Meanwhile, United have also opened talks to sign Lille striker Jonathan David, although two Premier League rivals are also at the table’ and with a move described as a ‘golden opportunity’, per a report in France.

The Canadian has scored an impressive 145 goals during his career, including an impressive 107 in 224 matches for Lille.

Elsewhere, United have identified their ‘next defensive kingpin’ and approved a £50m-plus deal, but while the player is open to moving, one vitally important condition must first be met.

And finally, journalist Christian Falk has confirmed United hold ‘concrete’ interest in RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, although two key issues could scupper a blockbuster summer deal.

