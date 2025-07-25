Man Utd affected as Newcastle going ‘big’ for £67m dream Vivell signing as Alexander Isak replacement

Newcastle United are ready to make a bid for a striker that Christopher Vivell personally wants to sign for Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano, as Liverpool are ready to launch a raid on St. James’ Park for Alexander Isak.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle are all on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window. While Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim knows that he cannot rely on Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee to score the goals needed to finish in the Premier League top four next season, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe needs to find a replacement should Alexander Isak leave, with Liverpool still keen on the Sweden international despite signing Hugo Ekitike this week.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively broke the news on Thursday morning that Isak wants to leave Newcastle and is willing to move to Liverpool, who themselves have not given up on securing the services of the former Real Sociedad star despite being rebuffed in their approach before they signed Ekitike.

Since TEAMtalk broke the news about Isak, a number of media outlets, including The Daily Mail, have reported that Liverpool are ready to make a British record bid for the Newcastle striker.

While Newcastle are still maintaining that they do not want to sell Isak, last season’s Carabao Cup winners are making contingency plans.

According to trusted journalist Romano, Newcastle are ready to make a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein had earlier reported that Newcastle have identified Sesko as a potential replacement for Isak, and it seems that the Premier League club are now ready to bid for the 22-year-old Slovenia international.

Romano wrote on X at 11:06pm on July 24: “Understand Newcastle are ready to present their project to Benjamin Šeško as they want to go big!

“Proposal to the player also being prepared as #NUFC see Šeško as ideal striker in case Isak leaves, as he wants to.

“As revealed earlier, Newcastle are very keen on Šeško.”

Newcastle’s desire to sign Sesko will come as a massive blow for Man Utd, who are keen on bringing the youngster to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 18 that Man Utd are intensifying their pursuit of Sesko, who is valued at £67.3m (€77.7m, $91m) by RB Leipzig.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the agents of Sesko and Man Utd have been in contact, with the two parties having a good relationship with each other.

Man Utd director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, knows Sesko well from his time as technical director at RB Leipzig, and he is reportedly pushing for the Red Devils to sign the 22-year-old and is ‘stressing to Amorim that the striker does possess the maturity required to play for Manchester United’.

Man Utd have Benjamin Sesko alternatives

While Sesko is Man Utd’s top striker target at the moment, the Premier League club are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

There are alternatives, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, reporting that Man Utd are planning a swap deal with Chelsea for striker Nicolas Jackson.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has added that Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic are the other two viable alternative options for Man Utd.

Jacobs told talkSPORT: “Ollie Watkins could be another name to watch, and then there are other market opportunities like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is a free agent and has been offered to Man United, although there’s no interest in that at this stage.

“Aleksandar Mitrovic is another name I keep hearing. If Al Hilal sign another striker then they’ll want Mitrovic to leave and there might be a late-window opportunity for a loan with some wage coverage that suits all parties.

“I think it’s a case where if they can’t get some of the targets I’ve already mentioned, Manchester United might look to pivot and see what market opportunities arise later in the window, and Mitrovic might be another name to watch if that happens.”

