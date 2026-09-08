A Sky Sports pundit has raised doubts over Benjamin Sesko’s future at Manchester United by claiming “no one wants to play him” amid some Michael Carrick trust issues, while questions have also been raised over one of the club’s major midfield signings.

The Red Devils have started the season in lukewarm form. While Ipswich were comfortably beaten 5-2 at Old Trafford, Manchester United were beaten by Hull City in their opener, while they twice squandered the lead to draw 2-2 at Everton on Sunday.

Sat 11th in the embryonic Premier League table, they are already a concerning five points adrift of the top two in what was supposed to be a concerted United push for the title.

Of course, that can still happen, but Carrick is very quickly going to have to work out his best side.

One man who is feeling their way back into action after a pre-season lay-off is Sesko, who scored what appeared to be his side’s winner when stepping off the bench at the Hill Dickinson on Sunday, only to be denied by Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ scorching equaliser.

Despite feeling his way back to fitness, Tim Sherwood has called the £74m Slovenian’s future into question, amid suggestions Carrick does not trust him to lead the line for United.

He said on Sky Sports News: “Where do you find that striker? Everyone is looking for it; Arsenal are looking for it.

“Sesko isn’t the answer because no one wants to play him. He comes on, he’s done alright, he’s come on and scored a few goals off the bench.

“But if he was top drawer, do you think Michael Carrick would be playing him? Of course he would. He wouldn’t be wanting to play someone else [Mateus Cunha] out of position.”

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United’s big transfer priority this summer was the rebuilding of their midfield.

And after being priced out the race for several big money targets, including Elliot Anderson (£116m to Man City), Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes (£100m and £85m respectively, both to Tottenham Hotspur), the Red Devils ultimately settled on Andrey Santos (£50m from Chelsea), Youri Tielemans (£35m from Aston Villa) and Carlos Baleba (£70m from Brighton).

Despite that £155m triple investment, Sherwood is not convinced by the qualities of the trio and wonders if they offer an improvement to their side.

He said: “I think they need protection in front [of the defence].

“Youri Tielemans is good; he can pass forwards, can control the tempo. Kobbie Mainoo as well, Andrey Santos exactly the same.

“We go back to that Arsenal defence back in the day, they had Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit, two dinosaurs in there eating up the ground, protecting the defenders.

“Tony Adams and Steve Bould were just saying, ‘Move to the left, move to the right,’ they were just eating up the ground. That’s protection.

“That’s what Manchester United need, they need someone in there. I don’t think Carlos Baleba is that guy.

“I think Baleba is all action, he’s all over the pitch. You just wind him up and just can’t stop him until the end of the game, but I’m not sure he knows the game to just protect and sit in front of the defence. They’re going to need that.”

United’s other dream target this summer was a new, senior left-back.

But having missed out on Lewis Hall, United have reportedly reached a decision on whether to launch a January move for the £75m-rated star.

Elsewhere, United have also made their feelings clear on signing former Real Madrid defender David Alaba, who is available on a free transfer.