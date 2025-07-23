Vivell masterclass as Man Utd tipped to sign ‘incredible’ striker in August after ‘price drop’

Manchester United director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, could pull off a masterclass striker deal in August, with a reliable source claiming that his top target could become available for less than his current price.

Having signed Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon, Bryan Mbeumo, Enzo Kana-Biyik and Harley Emsden-James already in the summer transfer window, Man Utd are now focusing on bringing in a top number nine to Old Trafford. Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim realised last season that he cannot rely on Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee to score the goals needed to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

Man Utd had interest in Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres this summer, but the former joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town and the latter is on his way to Arsenal from Sporting CP.

The Red Devils, though, have already identified a new top target for the striker’s role, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on July 18 that Man Utd are intensifying their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd have been in contact with the agents of Sesko, who is valued at £67.3million (€77.7m, $91m) by his club Leipzig.

The 22-year-old Slovenia international is one of the best young strikers in Europe and was praised for his ‘incredible skillset’ and ‘incredible potential’ by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in Metro in January 2025.

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Man Utd could be able to sign Sesko for less than the quoted price next month.

The reliable journalist has noted that Vivell knows from his time as technical director at Leipzig and could pull off the transfer coup.

Jacobs told talkSPORT: “There are a few names that leap out as United discuss internally about their targets.

“Benjamin Sesko is the one to watch, for me, simply because the price for Sesko may drop as we get into late July and early August.

“By then, a lot of clubs looking for strikers will have found one, so there will be less of a bidding war, and Leipzig also know the player wants to leave and 12 months ago Manchester United along with Arsenal and Chelsea made a pitch for Sesko.

“So, he’s a longstanding target for Man United and now you’ve got Chris Vivell who is the director of recruitment – effectively the No.2 to Jason Wilcox – and he knows Sesko from his own time at the Red Bull group.

“So, at the right price, that’s a deal Manchester United would like to do, but Arsenal struggled to drive his release clause down, which is over €80million (£69.2m, $93.8m), and that’s why if Sesko to Manchester United is to develop, there may be some patience required.”

Man Utd have alternatives to Benjamin Sesko

While Man Utd would love to sign Sesko, the Red Devils are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

According to Jacobs, Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea, Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic are the other three viable alternative options for Man Utd.

The reporter has claimed that Man Utd have no interest in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewis as a free agent this summer, even though the former Everton striker has been offered to them.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd and Chelsea could try to do a swap deal involving Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho.

Jacobs added: “There’s a lot of talk about Nicolas Jackson and my understanding there is that at the moment Manchester United have no plans to bid, and that’s partially because Chelsea’s asking price is quite high.

“If that was to change, I think Chelsea might have to escalate their own pursuit of Garnacho and then maybe there’s some mutual business to be done, but all signs as of now are that Man United don’t think Jackson is feasible.

“Ollie Watkins could be another name to watch, and then there are other market opportunities like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is a free agent and has been offered to Man United, although there’s no interest in that at this stage.

“Aleksandar Mitrovic is another name I keep hearing. If Al Hilal sign another striker then they’ll want Mitrovic to leave and there might be a late-window opportunity for a loan with some wage coverage that suits all parties.

“I think it’s a case where if they can’t get some of the targets I’ve already mentioned, Manchester United might look to pivot and see what market opportunities arise later in the window, and Mitrovic might be another name to watch if that happens.”

Latest Man Utd news: Aston Villa blow, Marcus Rashford controversy

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have been dealt a blow in their quest to sign an Aston Villa star and are now focusing on a Chelsea ace.

A sensational Spanish report has revealed how Lamine Yamal truly feels about Marcus Rashford, as the England international forward joins Barcelona on a loan deal from Man Utd.

Meanwhile, a top LaLiga midfielder is ready to join Man Utd and has a verbal agreement in place with the Premier League giants, but his club may not make the deal easy to get done.

