Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko, who has been linked with Juventus and Barcelona

Manchester United want €75million (£64m, $84.5m) for Benjamin Sesko, with Barcelona and Juventus interested in the striker, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, really want to sell the Slovenian star.

Sesko has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2025, when he joined from RB Leipzig for £73.7million.

The Slovenia international striker has scored 14 goals and given one assist in 38 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far in his career.

Sesko is under contract at Man Utd until 2030.

According to TuttoJuve, Barcelona and Juventus are interested in a 2027 deal for Sesko.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has reported that ‘Sesko’s valuation is in fact around’ €75m (£64m, $84.5m)

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Man Utd want to keep Benjamin Sesko – sources

This is not the first time that Barcelona have been linked with Sesko.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on June 21 that Barcelona were exploring a move for Sesko in the summer transfer window.

We reported at the time that Man Utd had no plans whatsoever to sell the striker.

On August 5, Bailey reported that Tottenham Hotspur have had an enquiry for Sesko rejected by Man Utd.

Sources told us then that Sesko is viewed as a key figure in Man Utd manager Carrick’s long-term plans.

That stance has not changed, despite Sesko suffering a shin injury in the opening weeks of the new season, just like he did in the latter stages of the 2025/26 campaign.

Bailey reported on September 29 that Man Utd are looking at a potential deal for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

We understand that Man Utd do not see the Crystal Palace striker as a potential replacement for Sesko.

Bailey said: “United wanted to bring in a like-for-like option to push Sesko during the summer window, but were unable to navigate the market sufficiently to find the right player and with the bulk of their summer budget allocated to strengthening in midfield – a mission they successfully achieved after signing three stars in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

“But the lack of options up front can no longer be ignored, and we understand that the addition of a new striker will now become a top priority for the club ahead of the January window, which officially opens for business in just 94 days’ time.

“That’s in the main due to Sesko, who continues to struggle with injuries and is currently sidelined with a shin problem that has troubled him since May.

“The striker has suffered a recurrence of the issue, further highlighting United’s desire to have another experienced option available.”

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