Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Benjamin Sesko is willing to leave Manchester United for Juventus in the January transfer window, with the transfer guru also bringing the latest on Joshua Zirkzee’s future.

Sesko has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2025, when he joined from RB Leipzig.

The Slovenia international has not been a huge success at Man Utd, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist in 38 matches in all competitions.

Sesko has been suffering from a shin problem this season and is on the sidelines at the moment.

The 23-year-old striker is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2030.

Mauricio Pochettino is the new Man Utd head coach after the Red Devils decided to sack Michael Carrick as manager last week.

According to transfer guru Romano, Juventus are interested in Sesko, but the striker is not planning to leave Man Utd in the January transfer window.

Benjamin Sesko will NOT leave Man Utd

Romano wrote on Affidabile: “Juventus have been in the news again these days: they signed Kolo Muani, Woltemade and Ekhator in the summer but are still looking to attack if opportunities arise.

“Benjamin Sesko’s name has been linked several times precisely because he hasn’t been seen so far at Manchester United.

“But one thing is certain: Sesko won’t be leaving United in January.

“Juventus is aware of this, and it’s a deliberate decision by the player and the club.

“Sesko hasn’t been a key figure due to injury, but his return is planned for January or February.

“Benjamin still wants to have his say at United, where he performed very well under Carrick last year.

“There are no ongoing negotiations, and considering a January move to Juventus is pure fantasy.

“Sesko will stay, he has always been liked by Italian clubs, AC Milan had also courted him in the past but he will not be playing in Serie A anytime soon.”

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Joshua Zirkzee could leave Man Utd in January

While Sesko will certainly not leave Man Utd in the middle of the season, according to Romano, Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee could be on his way out of Old Trafford, with Napoli and Juventus interested in him.

Romano wrote: “One name that could become very, very hot is that of Joshua Zirkzee: the Dutchman has wanted to play more for over a year now, he wants to increase his playing time and at United up until now the space has been decidedly limited.

“Last summer, Juventus were interested, and before that, Fiorentina; last year, Roma made an attempt in January.

“And now? Napoli has excellent relations with his agents; if a striker arrives, Joshua could be on a shortlist.

“Juventus has been considering it for months and has a wildcard: manager Ricky Massara, who wanted Zirkzee first at Milan, then at Roma, and back in Juventus again last August.

“If the formula works out, Zirkzee and Italy could be a topic that could definitely come back into fashion in January.”

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