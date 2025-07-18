‘Extraordinary’ striker ‘wants’ to join Man Utd after Liverpool ‘contact’

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Benjamin Sesko after the striker was ‘offered’ to Liverpool, according to a report, with Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim also learning Ollie Watkins’s stance on a potential move to Old Trafford.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool are on the hunt for a new striker. While Amorim realised last season that neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee is good enough to score the goals that Man Utd need to finish in the Premier League top four, Liverpool manager Slot wants a more prolific striker than Darwin Nunez in his team, with the Uruguayan looking likely to leave Anfield this summer.

Liverpool have long wanted to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting that the Sweden international striker is Slot’s ‘dream signing’.

However, with Newcastle making it clear that they will not sell Isak even for £120million, Liverpool are now focusing on getting a deal done with Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool also have the option to sign Sesko this summer, with TBR reporting on July 13 that Sesko’s camp has ‘been in contact with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United’.

The RB Leipzig striker has been ‘offered’ to Liverpool after Arsenal decided to focus on Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, but the pursuit of Ekitike suggests that Liverpool have turned him down.

That has worked in Amorim’s favour, though, with GiveMeSport reporting that Sesko now ‘wants Man Utd move’.

Despite Man Utd not being involved in European competitions next season, Sesko is ‘open’ to making a move to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils already in ‘contact’ over a summer deal.

Man Utd are ‘admirers of Sesko’s all-round game and believe his style would suit the Premier League’, claims the report, adding that ‘despite interest from elsewhere’, the 22-year-old Slovenia international striker ‘would favour a move to Old Trafford over other destinations.

Described by former Chelsea striker and talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino in June 2024 as being “extraordinary” for the way “he will run at people and he will literally go around them”, Sesko scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances for Leipzig in the 2024/25 campaign.

Ollie Watkins also wants to join Man Utd – report

It is not only Sesko who is ready to join Man Utd in the summer transfer window, with GiveMeSport also reporting that Villa striker Watkins is also open to a switch to Old Trafford.

While Villa do not want to sell Watkins this summer, the Premier League club’s stance could change if an offer of £60million is made, according to The Mirror and talkSPORT.

GiveMeSport has reported that Watkins himself is ready to make the move to Man Utd if the Red Devils firm up their interest and make a bid for him.

Watkins is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has been a star for Villa over the years.

The 29-year-old scored 16 goals and gave eight assists in 31 Premier League starts last season, while in the 2023/24 campaign, the English striker found the back of the net 19 times and registered 13 assists in the league.

