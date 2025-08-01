Benjamin Sesko ‘keen to join’ Man Utd over Newcastle but one FINAL hurdle remains

Benjamin Sesko has made it clear that he wants to join Manchester United despite Newcastle United still holding talks, according to a reliable source, but there is one final hurdle left for the Red Devils to overcome in order to bring the RB Leipzig striker to Old Trafford.

After completing the major signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon this summer, Man Utd are now focused on bringing in a new number nine. Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim realised all too well last season that neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee is the answer to the Red Devils’ goalscoring woes.

Man Utd missed out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres to Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, but they are now the ‘frontrunners’ for Sesko.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 18 that Man Utd were intensifying their pursuit of Sesko.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Newcastle are keen on a summer deal for Sesko as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak should he leave for Liverpool.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle have offered Sesko a five-year contract to lure him to St. James’ Park.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the RB Leipzig striker is ‘keen to join’ Man Utd even though the Red Devils will not play in Europe next season.

Newcastle are still in talks, but the Magpies ‘fear’ that the 22-year-old Slovenia international is on his way to Old Trafford.

Jacobs wrote on X at 10:11am on August 1: “Manchester United frontrunners for Benjamin Sesko after positive talks this week.

“Sesko keen to join even without European football this season.

“#NUFC fear Sesko is going to Old Trafford despite remaining in talks.

Jacobs’s claim that Sesko has picked Man Utd over Newcastle follows German journalist Guido Schafer’s report that the striker prefers the Red Devils to the Magpies.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg also reported on July 28 that Sesko was ‘impressed’ by Man Utd’s offer.

However, Man Utd have not sealed the deal yet, with Jacobs revealing what Leipzig have told them about the transfer fee needed for Sesko.

RB Leipzig stance on selling Sesko to Man Utd

According to Jacobs, the deal is not simple despite Sesko picking Man Utd over Newcastle.

Leipzig are adamant that they will not sell Sesko for anything less than €75million (£65m, $85.5m) plus add-ons, a stance that the Bundesliga club did not change when Arsenal came calling before the Gunners settled on Gyokeres.

The journalist wrote: “Deal still complicated by Leipzig’s asking price, as #AFC also found earlier in the window. €75m plus add-ons quoted to clubs.”

One potential solution for Man Utd would be to use Rasmus Hojlund in a swap deal for Sesko.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this week: “Man Utd are showing Leipzig the opportunity to include a player into the deal for Sesko.

“Then we have to see if the player is open to going to Leipzig because they have no European football [next season] for the first time in many years.

“So I don’t think it’s going to be easy to include a player in this deal, but it is showing how Man Utd are really trying to do business for Sesko.”

However, the Man Utd striker has made it clear that he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

Hojlund told The Daily Mail: “I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot whatever happens.”

He continued: “I am still very young, people sometimes forget that. I am only 22 years old. I have learned a lot, and I think that shows in my game. I have done very well so far during the pre-season… I want to stay here.”

Hojlund added: “Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me!. I’m more than ready. I’m feeling sharp, so I’m welcoming everything that comes. I think it’s good with competition.”

