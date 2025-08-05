Benjamin Sesko is a summer target for both Newcastle United and Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has given a huge update on Benjamin Sesko late on Tuesday night, with the Italian journalist providing an insight into whether the RB Leipzig striker will join Manchester United and work with Ruben Amorim or move to Newcastle United and play under Eddie Howe.

Both Man Utd and Newcastle are keen on signing a new striker before the summer transfer window closes, and the two Premier League clubs are determined to sign Sesko. While Man Utd manager Amorim does not think that Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee would fire his team into the Premier League top four, Newcastle need a striker as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, with Liverpool ready to make a second bid for the Swedish star.

Sesko is now the subject of a tug-of-war between Man Utd and Newcastle, with both clubs making bids to RB Leipzig as well as sending him impressive offers.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have offered RB Leipzig a total of €85million (£74m, $98.3m) with very achievable add-ons for Sesko.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Sesko is happy with the contract that Man Utd have offered to him, but he is equally satisfied with what Newcastle have proposed to him.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle’s offer for Sesko to Leipzig could rise to €90m (£78.3m, $101.1m).

Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed that Man Utd are growing in confidence that Sesko will pick them over Newcastle.

It is understood that the striker is keen on the idea of working with Man Utd manager Amorim.

Italian transfer guru Romano backed TEAMtalk’s claim, noting on X at 1:22pm on August 5: “Sources at Man United believe Šeško is keen on the move and decided to proceed with official bid.”

Romano has now revealed that Man Utd believe that Sesko has made a decision on his future and will move to Old Trafford.

Romano wrote on X at 9:17pm on August 5: “Understand Manchester United’s feeling from earlier today is even stronger tonight…

“…the club believes Benjamin Šeško only wants to join Manchester United.

“Man United forwarded official contract proposal to Šeško while also keep negotiating with RB Leipzig.”

Man Utd urged to keep Hojlund even if Sesko joins

If Sesko joins Man Utd, then the Slovenia international striker will lead the line for Amorim’s side.

That would severely hamper Hojlund’s chances of getting regular playing time, especially with Zirkzee also in the Man Utd squad.

The Denmark international has been linked with moves away from Old Trafford this summer, with former Man Utd manager Erik ten Tag keen on a reunion with Hojlund at Bayer Leverkusen.

While Hojlund has publicly said that he wants to stay at Man Utd, Amorim is reported to be ready to offload the 22-year-old

Former Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre, though, believes that the Red Devils need to keep Hojlund even if Sesko joins.

Goal quotes Silvestre as saying: “Marcus Rashford has gone and there are not a lot of strikers around.

“Joshua Zirkzee is a different type of striker who doesn’t make those runs in behind the defence. He is another type of player for certain games, certain opposition.

“But no, you need competition, need quality, so I wouldn’t rush into sending Rasmus Hojlund out on loan if Sesko signs. Absolutely not.”

