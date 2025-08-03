A journalist has revealed how much Manchester United are willing to bid for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, while the reasons why Newcastle United’s opening offer got rejected have also emerged.

Sesko has been the subject of strong interest from Arsenal both last summer and this summer. He rejected the opportunity to join Arsenal last summer in order to pen a new contract with Leipzig and continue his development in Germany.

The striker also held talks with Arsenal this summer but the two parties could not agree personal terms. Amid concerns over the cost of the operation, Mikel Arteta’s side opted to land Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP instead.

Sesko could still arrive in the Premier League in the coming weeks, as Man Utd and Newcastle are fighting for his services.

Man Utd have landed on Sesko as their top striker target after missing out on Liam Delap and Gyokeres, while Newcastle want the Slovenian as a replacement for Liverpool-linked Alexander Isak.

Newcastle began the bidding for Sesko on Saturday, offering €75million plus €5m in bonuses (a total package worth £70m).

However, this proposal was snubbed, giving Man Utd the chance to swoop in.

As per Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze, the Red Devils are ‘ready to match Newcastle’s offer’.

This means Man Utd could soon put €80m / £70m on the table to try and win the race for Sesko.

Leipzig ‘would welcome a bidding war’ as this scenario could see them earn even more money.

The 22-year-old’s agent travelled to Leipzig last night for crunch talks, and those discussions are ‘continuing’.

Man Utd are waiting for Sesko to decide which club he wants to join before submitting their offer.

According to Ben Jacobs, Newcastle are ‘prepared to improve’ their bid in an attempt to forge an agreement for Sesko. There is ‘optimism a fee and structure can be agreed’, despite the threat from Man Utd.

Jacobs adds that Newcastle’s €75m fixed fee met Leipzig’s price tag, but the overall package was ‘not deemed acceptable in terms of total and structure’.

The Bundesliga outfit want more favourable instalments to be included in the deal, as well as a sell-on clause.

Leipzig are refusing to drop their demands, just like they did during previous negotiations with Arsenal.

Man Utd could hijack Benjamin Sesko to Newcastle

On Saturday, Leipzig managing director Marcel Schafer effectively confirmed that Man Utd and Newcastle have both made contact for Sesko.

Fabrizio Romano has added that Man Utd are ‘working on a deal’ for the goalscorer and are in ‘direct contact’ with his club.

Ruben Amorim’s side are confident about signing Sesko as numerous outlets have reported that he would rather join them.

Man Utd cannot offer European football but Sesko is understood to be enticed by the stature of the club, as well as Amorim’s vision to get them back in the mix for trophies.

Although, Arsenal’s failed talks for Sesko could serve as a warning to Man Utd and Newcastle.

