Benjamin Sesko PICKS Man Utd as final barrier to beating Newcastle revealed

Benjamin Sesko has chosen to sign for Manchester United instead of Newcastle and what the Red Devils must do now has been revealed.

Sesko, 22, is the subject of a tug of war between Man Utd and Newcastle. Both clubs have bid for the RB Leipzig striker, with Newcastle’s offer worth more.

The Magpies’ best effort totalled €90m and comprised of €80m plus €10m in add-ons. Man Utd, meanwhile, offered €85m (€75m plus €10m in add-ons).

To ensure Leipzig take their bid seriously, Man Utd have made the first €5m of the €10m total in add-ons easily achievable.

All eyes were on which side Sesko would choose and late on Tuesday night, Fabrizio Romano strongly hinted it was Man Utd.

A follow-up from reporter Ben Jacobs has now cast any lingering doubt aside.

Taking to X, Jacobs stated: “Understand Benjamin Sesko has made it clear this evening he wants to join Manchester United.”

Jacobs also revealed that in a last-ditch attempt to rescue the deal, Newcastle offered Sesko even more lucrative personal terms.

Nevertheless, Newcastle’s race appears to be run and there is only one hurdle remaining before Man Utd can take a deal to the final stages.

Club-to-club agreement still pending

Man Utd have got the green light from Sesko but they must still strike a club-to-club agreement with Leipzig.

As mentioned, Newcastle’s bid is the superior of the two totalling €90m compared to €85m from Man Utd.

Whether Leipzig will now accept Man Utd’s bid or whether they’ll ask them to match Newcastle’s offer before saying yes remains to be seen.

On that front, Romano revealed in the early hours of Wednesday morning that today (August 6) will be a “crucial day” in determining Sesko’s fate. Further talks between Leipzig and Man Utd are anticipated.

Newcastle, meanwhile, already have alternatives to Sesko in mind. TEAMtalk understands Yoane Wissa (Brentford), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) and Samu Aghehowa (FC Porto) are on their radar.

