Manchester United have no interest in parting ways with Benjamin Sesko this summer, despite interest from Spain and enquiries from intermediaries acting on behalf of both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, TEAMtalk understands.

The Slovenia international endured a mixed start to life at Old Trafford following his £70million-plus arrival last summer, but sources inside the club insist there is no scenario currently being considered that would see him leave.

Sesko took time to settle during the opening months of the campaign, with opportunities limited and consistency proving difficult to find.

However, the appointment of Michael Carrick proved a turning point.

The former Man Utd midfielder quickly placed his faith in Sesko, and the striker responded with a string of impressive performances during the second half of the season.

While he finished the campaign with 11 Premier League goals, that figure only tells part of the story.

No player scored more Premier League goals than Sesko during the second half of the 2026 season, underlining just how influential he became as Man Utd’s campaign gathered momentum. Remarkably, those numbers came despite the fact he started only 17 league matches.

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Barcelona, Atletico make ‘contact’ over Sesko deal

Sesko’s form has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Sources have confirmed to us that intermediaries have made contact regarding Sesko’s situation, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both informed of the player’s circumstances should there ever be an opportunity to pursue a deal.

TEAMtalk understands that interest from both Spanish giants is closely linked to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Julian Alvarez’s future.

Barcelona continue to view Alvarez as their dream signing, but with Atletico Madrid determined to retain the Argentine and competition for his signature remaining fierce, the Catalan giants are actively assessing alternative options.

Sesko is among the names being studied should their pursuit of Alvarez ultimately fail.

Atletico’s interest is driven by a different concern.

Sources indicate Diego Simeone’s side are already examining potential replacements in the event Alvarez leaves the Riyadh Air Metropolitano this summer.

Atletico are also considering moving on from Alexander Sorloth and, should Alvarez depart, the club would require at least one elite-level centre-forward. Sesko is understood to be among the strikers admired by decision-makers in the Spanish capital.

However, those enquiries have been met with little encouragement. We understand Man Utd’s position is unequivocal: Sesko is not available.

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Carrick makes feelings clear on Sesko exit

The Red Devils remain convinced that the 23-year-old is only beginning to show his true potential and believe his best years are still ahead of him.

Carrick’s influence is a major factor. The new permanent United boss is understood to be a huge admirer of Sesko and views him as a central figure in his long-term plans at Old Trafford and sources have also indicated the feeling is mutual.

Those close to the player say Sesko “loves” working under Carrick and has enjoyed the freedom and confidence afforded to him since the manager’s arrival.

That strong relationship has only strengthened United’s determination to keep hold of him.

While the Red Devils remain active in the transfer market, their focus is elsewhere.

Our sources indicate United are searching for a versatile forward capable of operating across multiple attacking positions, particularly with Joshua Zirkzee expected to depart this summer, but that pursuit is not connected to Sesko’s future.

Instead, United see the Slovenian as one of the key pillars of Carrick’s project moving forward and have no desire to cash in despite interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid may continue to monitor developments, but as things stand, United’s message is clear.

Sesko is viewed as a major part of the club’s future and, after finally finding his feet in Manchester, there is little appetite from either side to entertain a separation.

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