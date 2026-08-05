Manchester United have made it crystal clear that Benjamin Sesko is not for sale after fending off interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed that Man Utd received a number of enquiries through intermediaries regarding the Slovenian international, but the club moved swiftly to shut down any prospect of negotiations.

Man Utd’s football department, led by Jason Wilcox, have been delighted with Sesko’s impact since Michael Carrick took charge, after they pushed hard to sign him last summer, and it had looked a struggle under then-boss Ruben Amorim.

But the 23-year-old ended last season in outstanding form, scoring seven goals in his final 13 appearances as he established himself in the Premier League.

His impressive finish to the campaign has only strengthened Man Utd’s belief that Sesko will be one of the cornerstones of their attack for years to come.

However, we do understand Man Utd remain in the market for another forward before the transfer window closes.

That pursuit is aimed at strengthening the squad around Sesko rather than replacing him, though with the club continuing to assess options as uncertainty remains over Joshua Zirkzee’s future.

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Man Utd will not budge on Benjamin Sesko stance

Internally, Sesko is viewed as a key figure in Carrick’s long-term plans and someone capable of leading the line for the foreseeable future.

His performances have inevitably attracted attention across Europe.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Tottenham all made enquiries through intermediaries to establish whether there was any possibility of prising Sesko away from Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd’s response was immediate and unequivocal.

Sources have confirmed the Premier League giants informed all interested parties they have absolutely no intention of entertaining offers for the striker and consider him untouchable in the current market.

There has also been no encouragement from the player’s side.

TEAMtalk understands Sesko has no desire to leave Manchester United and is thoroughly enjoying his football under Carrick and his coaching staff.

The Slovenian international believes he has found the ideal environment to continue his development and remains fully committed to helping United compete for major honours.

With both club and player aligned, Manchester United are confident Sesko will remain at Old Trafford despite growing admiration from across Europe, with Carrick viewing him as one of the central pieces of his project.

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