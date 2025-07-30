RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has reportedly chosen Manchester United as his preferred destination this summer ahead of Newcastle, with the Red Devils also said to have held “formal talks” with the player after sending a “secret delegation” to Germany.

In recent days, Sesko’s links to United and Newcastle have grown as the two clubs look to strengthen their attacks this summer. Indeed, the Magpies face the looming prospect of Alexander Isak leaving the club, such is their need to get the Leipzig man on board.

As for Man Utd, they have already begun the process of transforming their front line by adding Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, although they are still missing a prolific No.9 they hope Sesko can become.

It was reported by MEN Sport this week that Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Sesko were both being considered as targets, with the former Ruben Amorim’s first choice due to his experience of playing in the Premier League.

However, it is conceded that the England forward’s price tag could be too substantial for United, hence the switch to Sesko as the weeks count down towards the end of the summer window.

And, according to former footballer and now journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Sesko has decided he ‘wants’ a move to Old Trafford over a switch to the North East. While he acknowledges that Newcastle would allow him to compete in the Champions League this season, his desire is to actually play for Amorim at United instead.

Meanwhile, several top sources have indicated that United have now opened “formal talks” to sign Sesko, with Ben Jacobs claiming on X that the Red Devils sent “a secret delegation to Germany” to get the ball rolling.

David Ornstein also writes that United are “prioritising Benjamin Sesko”, although the Slovenia international frontman “also remains a top target for Newcastle United”.

Both clubs, however, are hoping that the player’s price tag drops below €70million (£60m / $80m), although it’s Man Utd who now appear to be the ones closing in on a deal.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Vivell playing big role in Sesko chase

Meanwhile, United’s head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is playing a major role in trying to secure the capture of Sesko, having previously worked with the player at Leipzig.

Indeed, it’s reported that Vivell has convinced United to make their move now, amid the claims they are ready to go all out for the Slovenian.

Historic comments on the Bundesliga website from Vivell about the striker also highlight exactly what the striker would bring to Old Trafford were the Red Devils to win the race.

In an article whose headline claims he has ‘shades of Erling Haaland’, Vivell stated: “Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player. He has all the qualities to do that.

“He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who, despite his 1.95m, is mobile and technically strong.

“His abilities make him a special player with a special profile.”

Latest Man Utd news: Rio says NO to Sesko / Double Tottenham raid

🔴⚫ Man Utd told why Sesko deal must be SCRAPPED as Rio Ferdinand picks ‘guaranteed’ alternative

🔴⚫ Tottenham eye game-changing double Man Utd raid for £125m duo – report

🔴⚫ Man Utd star aims BRUTAL DIG at exiled quartet as ruthless Amorim vindicated

Sesko stats vs Watkins last season