REAL REASON Marcus Rashford has ‘no room’ at Barcelona – not Anthony Gordon or Julian Alvarez

Marcus Rashford will have no future at Barcelona should Bernardo Silva make the move to the Spanish club after leaving Manchester City, according to a report, as a TV presenter urges Arsenal to raid Manchester United for the winger.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has long reported that Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona, who signed the winger on loan from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

Barcelona want to keep Rashford, too, but the Spanish champions do not want to trigger the €30million (£26m, $35m) buy option in the deal with Man Utd.

However, Barcelona are now set to sign winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for £69m (€80m, $92.5m).

Like Rashford, Gordon is a left-winger by trade and is also an England international.

Barcelona are also in talks to sign striker Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in a deal that could cost the Catalan giants €150million (£130m, $175m).

Much has been made about Gordon and Alvarez deals being the reason why Rashford will not be at Barcelona next season, but Sport has claimed that it is Bernardo Silva who could cost the Englishman his future at Spotify Camp Nou.

According to the Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication, Silva wants to play for the Blaugrana and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has ‘offered’ him to the club.

Silva is leaving Man City this summer and would be able to join Barcelona as a free agent.

Sport has noted: ‘And at Barcelona, they are seriously considering the possibility of Bernardo Silva joining the club.

‘They believe the Portuguese player is in excellent form, as he has demonstrated this season at Manchester City, where he was a key player for Pep Guardiola.

‘They also believe his arrival would be a valuable addition to the dressing room due to his leadership qualities and that he would be a very versatile player because he can play in several positions. He could play in midfield, but also on the right wing, providing a rest for Lamine Yamal.’

The report further added: ‘Bernardo Silva is waiting for Barça, although he also has another offer from La Liga.

‘It’s from Atlético de Madrid, the club Barça will be negotiating with this summer for Julián Álvarez . This is a detail worth noting.

‘It’s also worth noting that the arrival of Bernardo Silva would completely rule out Rashford, who has played this season at the Camp Nou on loan from Manchester United, remaining at Barca.

‘With the arrival of the Portuguese player and the already confirmed signing of Anthony Gordon, there would be no room in the squad for the English winger.’

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Arsenal urged to sign Marcus Rashford

Amid the uncertainty over Rashford’s future, Laura Woods has urged Arsenal to make a play for the Man Utd-owned winger.

The TNT Sports presenter is an Arsenal fan, and she believes that Rashford would be a great signing for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Woods said on talkSPORT: “I would love to see Rashford there! For that amount of money, what was it? £26m or something like that.

“I don’t understand the difference there [compared to Anthony Gordon] in price tag. Marcus Rashford at Barcelona seemed to really work.

“You’re right, I’d kind of like to see him back in the Premier League as well.”

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