Berrada revelation puts Amorim on brink of sack after Man Utd believe they’ve been backstabbed

Ruben Amorim’s future at Manchester United is now in ‘major doubt’ and CEO Omar Berrada will favour Jason Wilcox over the manager if forced to choose between the pair, according to a report.

All is not well at Old Trafford, with tensions behind the scenes amongst the club’s critical figures mounting rapidly. Amorim believes Man Utd are not backing him in the transfer market, and as such, are not giving him the right tools to be successful with his customary 3-4-2-1 formation.

Man Utd have signed just one specialist wing-back during Amorim’s tenure at the club. The Portuguese wanted Ollie Watkins – not Benjamin Sesko – last summer, and as it stands, there are no active plans to sign a new central midfielder this month.

What’s more, the £65m Man Utd set aside for the transfer of Antoine Semenyo – who is now heading to Manchester City – is not expected to be funnelled towards a different signing in this window.

It’s a situation that reached boiling point on Sunday during Amorim’s press conference after the 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Amorim took aim at the club’s hierarchy, strongly suggesting they’re negligent and not doing their jobs to a satisfactory level.

TEAMtalk were quickly informed on how those comments were perceived, with insider, Graeme Bailey, noting Wilcox and co were shocked and angered by Amorim’s outburst.

Furthermore, Bailey noted how the incendiary comments came as a surprise to United’s hierarchy who until now, felt they’d backed the under-fire manager at every turn.

He wrote: “United feel they have backed Amorim at every turn, and in the summer they spent massively to bring in attacking trio Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. Indeed, United have spent nearly a quarter of a billion pounds since Amorim was appointed.

“However, Amorim wants more to be spent heading into 2026, whereas United have not been planning on a huge January.

“Now Amorim has turned up the heat on himself and United – pointing out what he feels his role is, emphasising he considers himself as the manager, even though he has always been referred to as a head coach.

“This seemingly points to the fact that he is not enjoying the power or control a manager normally would.”

Berrada will choose Wilcox over Amorim – report

Touching on the mounting tensions among key personnel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on YouTube: “What I can tell you is that the situation is really tense, there is really some tension behind the scenes with Ruben Amorim and the management (the board).

“He is not happy. He is not happy with the process of the club in terms of bringing in new signings. Then it’s not easy for the club to find replacements for players like Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo.

“Then he said that he signed for Man Utd as a manager, not as a coach. He wants to decide. He wants to make an impact, which is about his message to the club. He wants to play 3-4-2-1/3-4-3 in terms of tactics.

“At the moment, United are not following that model in terms of new signings. Now, they (INEOS) are discussing internally to see how they handle this situation.”

A fresh update from talkSPORT now stated Amorim’s future is in ‘major doubt’, with the manager’s relationship with Wilcox described as ‘fractured.’

Additionally, if push comes to shove and a decision needs to be made, it was claimed CEO Omar Berrada would side with Wilcox over Amorim.

The report concluded: ‘If it comes down to a power struggle between Amorim and Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada is expected to back the latter.’

