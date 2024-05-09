Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been sent two big warnings at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has been named as a potentially fantastic signing for a host of top clubs, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told he has plenty of other issues to worry about at Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag is under severe pressure amid another underwhelming campaign at Old Trafford. Man Utd have been knocked out of both the Champions League and League Cup and have fallen down to eighth in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils could still win the FA Cup, having reached the final, but the awful 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday may end up being the final nail in the coffin for Ten Hag.

Indeed, The Telegraph report that several Man Utd players feel their manager’s fate is already sealed.

Despite Man Utd’s obvious problems, Fernandes has had another good season on a personal level. The attacking midfielder has bailed Man Utd out on several occasions by registering 15 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances.

Fernandes was not available for the trip to Palace though, and Man Utd struggled without their captain and talisman.

On May 1, Fernandes insisted that he is happy at Man Utd and that he feels wanted at the club. But the Portuguese did hint that if he is not viewed as a key part of the new INEOS project, then he will re-examine his future after the Euros.

In a recent interview, former Man Utd striker Michael Owen suggested Fernandes would shine at plenty of other sides, though Ratcliffe must prioritise his club rebuild so another £200million does not get wasted.

Man Utd latest: Bruno Fernandes ‘would suit a lot of clubs’

“Bruno is a very good player who would suit a lot of clubs,” the pundit admitted. “I think Man Utd are going through probably more important things than worrying about a player here or there at the moment.

“Man Utd have had great players since Sir Alex left, spent more than anyone, and look where they are. It’s more important that they get their things sorted off pitch first.

“Get the right manager first, get the right team behind the scenes, from scouts to directors, the final steps then will be to see them build.

“But trying to just buy your way with players has been proven not to work. They can go and spend another £200m, but while things are not right behind the scenes it won’t matter.

“If you fast forward five years and say a star player will leave, it will be a disaster, but at the moment there are far bigger fish to fry in terms of a manager and structure behind the scenes.

“He [Fernandes] can score and create, who wouldn’t want him, though? I haven’t seen the interview, but I’d have thought the captain of Man Utd wouldn’t do that though and come out and say he wants to leave. But if he does then he does.”

On Monday, Ten Hag was asked about Fernandes’ future. The manager replied: “I know he is very happy to be here.

“Taking responsibility is one of the biggest assets top footballers have to show and deliver.

“Bruno is always available, he never misses a game and always plays in a good level and always gets energy to a team. Such assets are necessary to be successful.

“Bruno is a real fighter. Last year for instance when we played Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final, we played with an ankle that was so thick, it was unbelievable. Bruno is a very good example for other players.”

