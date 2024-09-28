‘Best’ Man Utd summer signing named as ’embarrassing’ criticism of star torn apart

A pundit has praised new Manchester United star Matthijs de Ligt and complained of ’embarrassing’ criticism surrounding the defender.

De Ligt was one of five players to arrive at Old Trafford in the summer, alongside Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte. The centre-back had a tough start to his Man Utd career, but he is starting to show why Sir Jim Ratcliffe sanctioned a £41.8million (€50m / US$55.9m) deal to capture him from Bayern Munich.

In quotes carried by the Manchester Evening News, former Man Utd right-back Paul Parker labelled De Ligt Erik ten Hag’s ‘best’ summer signing, despite the impressive form of Mazraoui.

“I’d say Matthijs de Ligt,” he declared. “I think everybody was looking to call him out and they were calling him out a lot after the last international break. It was quite embarrassing how much he was being called out.

“In the last couple of games, he and Lisandro Martínez have made that defence quite sturdy and when they get the ball, they shift it very quick. That was Manchester United’s strength with Raphael Varane and Martinez when Erik ten Hag first came to the club.

“Manchester United slipped as a team when either of those two weren’t playing. Centre-back is so important for Manchester United to step forwards.”

De Ligt causes pundit disagreement

Parker probably will not agree with what Paul Scholes said about De Ligt earlier this week.

“Erik ten Hag couldn’t wait to get Matthijs de Ligt instead of Harry Maguire, he was just waiting for the opportunity,” the legendary former midfielder said on The Overlap.

“I’m not sure it’s that much of an upgrade – De Ligt played against Southampton, Maguire would have been fine against Southampton.

“He might be slightly better, but it’s not a massive improvement where you think, ‘Wow’. It’s like that with all the signings.”

Despite Scholes’ concern, it is clear that De Ligt is growing into his Man Utd role and has the full support of his manager.

The Dutchman’s performance will be integral if Man Utd are to get back to winning ways this weekend. The Red Devils host Tottenham Hotspur in a huge clash at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Man Utd latest: Winger pursuit, Real Madrid worry

Meanwhile, the Spanish press claim that Man Utd are poised to spend big as they look to add Nico Williams to their attack in 2025.

Ratcliffe is ready to ‘go all out’ to beat Barcelona to the winger, who was integral to Spain winning the Euros in the summer.

Despite Williams’ sublime talent, he is available for a reasonable price. Man Utd must match his €55m (£45.9m, $61.4m) release clause at Athletic Club to complete the deal.

It must be noted, though, that the exit clause will need to be paid in full in one instalment, which is what put Barca off during the most recent transfer window.

While Williams could arrive in England from La Liga, there is concern that Diogo Dalot might head to Spain.

Fichajes claim that Barca’s big rivals Real Madrid have ‘set their sights’ on Dalot as a potential successor to Dani Carvajal.

Madrid are aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold is considering renewing his contract with Liverpool, which has seen them identify Man Utd’s Portuguese right-back as a backup target.

